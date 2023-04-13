A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

The Golden State Warriors are in the middle of their preparation for their first-round series against Mike Brown and the Sacramento Kings that begins this coming Saturday. Ahead of the series opener, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr spoke highly of Brown, implying that the Kings mentor should be the man to win this season’s Coach of the Year award.

“I’d be shocked if he didn’t win the Coach of the Year award,” Kerr recently told reporters, via ABC7 News (h/t Matt George of ABC 10).

"I'd be shocked if he didn't win the Coach of the Year award." Warriors head coach Steve Kerr shares love for Kings head coach Mike Brown before both teams clash on Saturday. (via @abc7newsbayarea) pic.twitter.com/9CwyuiT0rp — Matt George (@MattGeorgeSAC) April 12, 2023

Kerr and the Warriors know that while they are the defending NBA champions, this first-round battle against the Kings is not going to be a walk in the park. For one, Golden State is the lower-seeded team in this matchup and will be at a homecourt disadvantage. The Warriors have left NBA fans and experts scratching their heads over the team’s horrid performance whenever it’s playing as a road team this season, so Golden State is hoping that it is going to overcome that particular struggle when it takes on the Kings.

In just the first season of Mike Brown as head coach of Sacramento, the Kings managed to clinch a playoff berth that eluded the franchise for nearly two decades. The Kings finished the 2022-23 NBA regular season with a 48-34 record, good for third in the Western Conference standings.

Kerr definitely knows that Brown is capable as a coach, having worked with him in Golden State. Before going to the Kings, Brown served as associate head coach for the Warriors from 2016 to 2022.