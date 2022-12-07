By Paolo Songco · 2 min read

It’s hard to argue against the notion that Kevin Durant currently reigns supreme as the best player in the NBA. There are a handful of players that are worthy of challenging this claim, but in the end, in terms of pure talent, it’s difficult — if not impossible — to match what KD brings to the table. Even Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr agrees with this notion.

Coach Kerr recently opened up about Durant and his impact on the Warriors during his stint in Golden State. The Dubs shot-caller previously stated his belief about Durant being the best player in the NBA — even over Stephen Curry. This is a notion that Kerr has doubled down on in a recent interview:

“KD, to me, remains even now the most talented player in the league,” Kerr says, via Michael Rosenberg of SI.

“His frame, his size—6’11″—his ability to protect the rim defensively and then get any shot he wants offensively.”

These are some undeniable truths from Steve Kerr. Durant is indeed unlike any other talent we’ve seen in the NBA in the past, and the way he has continued to dominate year after year is simply remarkable.

Despite his high praise for KD, however, Steve Kerr knows that in terms of their value, Curry proved to be the more important player for the Warriors during their two title runs with Durant in the mix:

“But Steph was more impactful to our team because of the pace and because of the frenetic flow of his game, and how everybody chased him everywhere and how much it opened up,” Kerr continued. “We’ve always struggled without Steph, where we’ve been able to win a lot of games without other key guys, including Kevin. So to me, it’s two different questions.”

Steve Kerr is just stating facts here. The four-time NBA champion coach also revealed that he knows that this is never going to be an issue with Curry:

“I knew saying that, that Steph wouldn’t mind,” Kerr said. “Part of his power is his humility, his awareness of the team dynamics and who needs to hear what.”

I see absolutely no lies there.