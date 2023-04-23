Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr couldn’t help but troll Sacramento Kings tactician Mike Brown about the Dubs’ playbook during their Game 4 showdown at Chase Center on Sunday.

Before joining the Kings last summer, Brown spent the past six seasons as an assistant coach with the Warriors under Kerr. There is no doubt he was pivotal in their multiple championship runs during that time, so it’s a given that he’s familiar with all Golden State’s plays and how they operate.

However, midway through Sunday’s meeting, Kerr took a playful jab at his friend and former colleague. The Warriors coach laughed as he reminded Brown that the Dubs have “all new plays” that he doesn’t know of.

Brown, for his part, knows that very well. In fact, he told Kerr that when people say to him that he “know these guys [Warriors] so well,” his usual response is, “I don’t know s**t.”

Steve Kerr: "Hey Mike. We got all new plays now. You don't know any of them." Mike Brown: "Hey, you know these guys so well, I don't know sh*t!" 🤣 pic.twitter.com/nPkwjnzj9c — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) April 23, 2023

It was definitely a fun interaction between the two coaches. While some would expect a little animosity between them considering the tough playoffs battle they are in, that’s not the case at all. There is no ill will and it’s just pure basketball for them. At the end of the day, they are still good friends who have a long history of success together.

Hopefully, we’ll get to see more similar moments as the Warriors and Kings continue their postseason fight. Considering how intense it has been so far, fans could really use a little more lighthearted trolling from the coaches.