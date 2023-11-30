Warirors coach Steve Kerr claimed he made a mistake taking Moses Moody out of Tuesday night's in-season tournament game against the Kings.

Up by as many as 24 points on Tuesday night against the Sacramento Kings, the Golden State Warriors appeared to be on their way to a 3-0 record against the Kings on the season, as well as advancing to the quarterfinals of the NBA In-Season Tournament. However, a second-half collapse by the Warriors and some questionable coaching decisions by Steve Kerr resulted in Golden State losing 124-123 in Sacramento.

Moses Moody, who had not made a single shot during the first three quarters of Tuesday night's game, began the fourth quarter on the court for the Warriors and was red-hot. Not only did Moody score 11 points in the fourth with the likes of Klay Thompson, Stephen Curry, and Draymond Green getting rest throughout the period, but the third-year wing shot 4-of-4 from the field, including 3-of-3 from three-point range, in about seven and a half minutes.

Moody had single-handedly kept the Warriors in front of the Kings and was the team's only source of scoring. This did not seem to matter in the heat of the moment to Kerr and the Warriors' staff, though, as Andrew Wiggins checked into the game for Moody at the 4:55 mark in the fourth. Moody did not return to the game and the Warriors went on to lose.

Initially saying after the game that he made this substitution in order to get Wiggins back on the floor for defensive purposes, Kerr has since elaborated on his questionable decision. While speaking with 95.7 The Game in San Francisco on Wednesday morning, Kerr made it clear that he made a mistake.

“I didn't have my best game as a coach. That's a tough, tough loss,” Kerr stated. “I should've left Moses in the game. Moses hit three 3s and and he's rolling, and we kind of overthought it. We wanted to get our best defensive group on the floor. But Moses was really good defensively, and watching the tape over again, that was really a terrible decision. I should've left him out there for at least a few more minutes. I regret that one.”

Whether it was Wiggins or someone else remaining on the bench, the fact of the matter is that Moody was having arguably his best game of the season before Kerr took him out of the game against the Kings the other night.

Oftentimes overlooked because of the stars on the Warriors' roster, Moody has quietly been having a breakout third season in the NBA. His production and minutes have increased and the 21-year-old is shooting 49.5 percent from the floor and 38.2 percent from three-point range, both of which are career-highs.

Over his last four games, Moody has shot 65.2 percent from the floor and 62.5 percent from three-point range while averaging 8.8 points per game off the bench. Moody has scored 20 total points on a perfect 8-of-8 shooting, 4-of-4 from deep, over his last two games.

Nothing has seemed to go right for the Warriors to begin the 2023-24 season, as they are now 8-10, failing to correct the mistakes made in previous games. Perhaps Kerr and the Warriors will look to get Moody more minutes and touches in their next game on Thursday night against the Los Angeles Clippers, a home game Golden State desperately needs to win from a morale standpoint.