The Milwaukee Bucks rocked the basketball world on Thursday after it was reported that the organization had decided to part ways with now-former head coach Mike Budenholzer. This development comes after the Bucks suffered a shocking NBA Playoffs first-round exit at the hands of Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat. As it turns out, Budenholzer had to be the scapegoat.

Portland Trail Blazers superstar Damian Lillard wasn’t at all pleased with this decision from the Bucks, and Dame wasn’t shy about making his feelings known via Twitter. Washington Wizards stud Kyle Kuzma has now joined in on the bandwagon, and he too has home to call out Milwaukee for their decision to get rid of the same man who led them to a championship just two years ago:

Kuzma’s jab isn’t nearly as packed as that of Lillard’s but it is clear that the Wizards star is on the same boat. Both stars aren’t happy with the Bucks giving Budenholzer the axe, and they’re not alone in this sentiment. The mean streets of Twitter also let Milwaukee hear it amid their decision to fire Mike Budenholzer just 10 days after the tragic death of his brother — a truly heartbreaking incident that happened right in the middle of the Heat series.

Given his credentials, Budenholzer shouldn’t be out of a job for very long. As a matter of fact, it wouldn’t be a complete shock if he ends up coaching another squad to start the 2023-24 season.