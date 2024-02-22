Steve Kerr and the Warriors could be getting Chris Paul back in action soon, according to this latest update.

The Golden State Warriors have their work cut out for them as they enter the stretch run of the season. At present, the Warriors are 10th in the Western Conference with a 27-26 record — five games back out of the sixth spot and an outright playoff berth. But reinforcement in the form of Chris Paul could be coming soon for the Dubs, just in time for the most important part of the regular season.

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr believes that Paul is “close” to returning to action from the broken hand that has kept him out for a considerable period of time, according to Kendra Andrews of ESPN. Paul was a “full participant” in practice, including in five-on-five scrimmages, and the Warriors brass is merely feeling out when the veteran point guard's conditioning is enough for him to make a return to live action.

Nonetheless, Chris Paul remains out for the Warriors in their impending clash against the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday night, which means that the Dubs will continue to rely on Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, and Brandin Podziemski to shoulder the majority of playmaking duties.

Paul, who is already 38 years of age, has missed the past 18 games for the Warriors after suffering a second metacarpal fracture on January 5 in a 113-109 win over the Detroit Pistons. The veteran point guard underwent surgery, which was then expected to keep him out for four to six weeks.

Chris Paul is currently in his seventh week of absence, although it's clear as to why the Warriors aren't rushing him back. For starters, he is already 38, and allowing the veteran to take his time in his recovery would allow him to be more fresh as they try to climb the Western Conference standings. Moreover, Lester Quinones has provided some quality minutes for the Dubs; Quinones has clearly earned the trust of the coaching staff, hence the team's decision to convert his deal into a standard contract.

Paul, who is averaging 8.9 points and 7.2 assists this season in 32 games, should continue coming off the bench when he does make his return to the court.