The Golden State Warriors have been surging in recent weeks, playing far better than they were earlier in the season. They have won three games in a row and have won eight of their last ten games overall. A big reason for the Warriors improved play has been the contributions of Jonathan Kuminga. Kuminga had another huge game in the Warriors win against the Raptors on Friday and Steve Kerr detailed how important to the team he's been as per Kerith Burke of NBC Sports Bay Area.
“JK has changed our team, really, since we put him in the lineup and gone smaller with Draymond at the 5,” Steve Kerr said. “JK's ability to get to the line and get to the paint, easy baskets, has really balanced out our team in a dramatic way.”
In the Warriors win agains the Raptors, Jonathan Kuminga finished with 24 points, six rebounds and two assists. He shot 9-19 from the field and was a perfect 6-6 from the free throw line. Kuminga has started 31 games this season including the last 16.
Kuminga has been playing a little under 26 minutes per game and has been averaging a career-high 15.6 points per game, 4.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists with splits of 53.5 percent shooting from the field, 30.8 percent shooting from the three point line and 72.1 percent shooting from the free throw line.
He's managed to carve out a consistent role this year after seeing sporadic playing time the past two seasons. The No 7 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, Kuminga was among the first group of players for the G League Ignite.