Klay Thompson, outside of the Golden State Warriors’ Game 2 win over the Los Angeles Lakers in their second-round matchup, hasn’t been at his best. Outside of that aforementioned heater, Thompson has shot just 32.2 percent from the field, which is simply unacceptable from a player of his caliber. Sure, his injuries have sapped some of his burst, but it’s not like the Warriors sharpshooter to struggle to this degree.

And head coach Steve Kerr knows it.

Speaking with the press after the Warriors’ 121-106 Game 5 victory over the Lakers to stave off elimination, Kerr believes that Klay Thompson is bound to turn things around sooner than later.

“The thing with Klay is, he’s an incredible two-way basketball player and that’s what wins in the playoffs. Shooting comes and goes, even for the best. But if you can defend, which Klay obviously can do, then you can help a team win a playoff game. The great thing is, we know Klay’s due for a good shooting night,” Kerr said, per NBA TV.

The Warriors HC is right; Klay Thompson’s shooting should benefit from the law of averages soon enough. Thompson is a career 42 percent shooter from deep (45 percent overall), and he’s also shooting 41 percent from deep all-time in the playoffs.

Moreover, Thompson’s alter ego — Game 6 Klay — will soon emerge from the shadows. The Warriors’ other Splash Brother has lit up the opposition before in past Game 6s, with his most iconic explosion being his 11-threes, 41-point outburst in 2016 against the Oklahoma City Thunder. But that is not an isolated case. He also dropped 35 against the Houston Rockets in 2018, and he was on pace for yet another all-time great Game 6 game against the Toronto Raptors in 2019 before he tore his ACL.

Nevertheless, Steve Kerr knows that Klay Thompson’s impact for the Warriors goes beyond his ability to space the floor.

“But whether that [good shooting night] comes or not, we know his defense is gonna impact a game,” Kerr added.

It’ll be interesting to see if Game 6 Klay shows up to play with the Warriors’ season on the line once again. But it’s never a good idea to bet against one of the greatest shooters of all time.