The Golden State Warriors have been playing better basketball as of late and have made a push to fight for one of the lower playoff seeds. They've gone 8-2 in their last ten games and are looking to try and move up in the Western Conference standings. To do so though, the Warriors are going to have to play without starting wing Andrew Wiggins. Wiggins has been away from the team as of late as he's dealing with a personal matter. Prior to the Warriors game against the New York Knicks on Thursday, head coach Steve Kerr addressed Wiggins' absence via Anthony Slater of The Athletic.
“Yeah, this is a personal issue that he's dealing with and we expect him back,” Steve Kerr said. “It's gonna remain private. Rick [Welts] has been in contact with him, I have too. We expect him back.”
Kerr also said that the Warriors are not sure when they expect Andrew Wiggins back in the lineup. Wiggins is set to miss his second consecutive game after having missed the Warriors game against the Wizards on Tuesday.
Wiggins has appeared in 51 games for the Warriors this season and has started 40 of them at a little over 27 minutes of play. He had been averaging a career-low 12.7 points per game, 4.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists with splits of 45.5 percent shooting from the field, 35.1 percent shooting from the three point line and 72.7 percent shooting from the free throw line.
The Warriors are currently 30-27 and in tenth place in the West standings. They are most likely locked into one of the play-in spots.