By Paolo Songco · 2 min read

The Warriors announced last week that Stephen Curry is targeting January 13th as his return date from a shoulder injury. It sounds like there aren’t going to be any delays in the GOAT shooter’s highly-anticipated return to action after he took a massive step on his road to recovery on Monday.

Warriors beat reporter Andy Dalton of NBC Sports Bay Area reports that Curry returned to practice on Monday. This is the first time Steph has re-joined his squad in practice since going down with a shoulder injury in mid-December. He has now missed a total of 11 games for the Dubs due to this lingering issue, but it now sounds like Curry’s going to be back in the mix very soon.

Joining him in practice were Klay Thompson and Andrew Wiggins. Thompson was a late scratch for Saturday’s loss to the Orlando Magic with a knee injury, but it sounds like he’s going to be good to go when the Warriors return to action on Tuesday against the Phoenix Suns. Wiggins, on the other hand, recently came back from a lengthy injury layoff, and it also seems like he’s going to be available for Golden State in their next game.

Andre Iguodala, who made his season debut on Saturday, was also a participant in practice. Jonathan Kuminga, James Wiseman, and JaMychal Green were all absent from Monday’s session, however.

The Warriors are still dealing with a handful of injuries right now, but there’s no denying that the imminent return of Stephen Curry is going to give them a major boost. The Dubs haven’t actually been very bad without the former back-to-back MVP — they went on a five-game winning streak to close 2022 — and they should only get better with their superstar point guard back in the mix.