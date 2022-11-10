By David Yapkowitz · 2 min read

Published 20 hours ago



Jordan Poole has gotten off to a bit of a slow start this season and the Golden State Warriors have struggled alongside him. But there might be a valid reason for his struggles. According to CJ Holmes of the San Francisco Chronicle, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr believes the issue might be the added defensive pressure Poole is seeing.

Kerr says Jordan Poole has been guarded by the opposition's best defender each night, which might contribute to some of his early-season struggles. — C.J. Holmes 🦹🏾‍♂️ (@CjHolmes22) November 9, 2022

On the season, Jordan Poole is averaging 15.2 points per game, but his shooting efficiency has taken a hit from last season. He is shooting 40.6 percent from the field and 30.1 percent from three-point range. Last season his numbers were at 44.8 percent from the field and 36.4 percent from three-point range.

With Poole’s improvement as a player and him developing into a borderline All-Star type player, it stands to reason that he would begin to see increased defensive coverage. The Warriors definitely view Poole as one of their franchise building blocks and they rewarded him before the season with a 4-year, $140 million contract extension.

He made headlines during the preseason when he was involved in a practice altercation with teammate Draymond Green. The issue was handled internally, however, and both players agreed to move on.

Poole’s development as a player has been just another successful story in the Warriors recent draft history. He was the last pick in the first round of the 2019 draft and his rookie season he looked like he was going to be out of the league after his first contract was up. He spent most of that time in the G League, worked on his game and now he’s become an invaluable piece of the franchise.