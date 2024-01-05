Could Steve Kerr be on the hot seat after the Warriors' shocking collapse vs. the Nuggets? Fans certainly hope so.

The Golden State Warriors looked like they had their Thursday night game against the reigning champion Denver Nuggets won. After all, they had built an 18-point lead with 6:51 left in the fourth quarter. However, the final minutes of the game were an unmitigated disaster for the Warriors. The Dubs ended their night in defeat after Nikola Jokic made an inexplicably difficult three-pointer off the dribble from near halfcourt right over the outstretched arms of Kevon Looney just as the buzzer sounded to seal the game for the Nuggets, 130-127.

The Warriors' Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde act was in full display, as their putrid fourth quarter execution was a stark contrast to their third quarter performance in which they got whatever they wanted on the offensive end. Now, Dubs fans couldn't be more enraged, with the frustrated faithful directing their anger towards head coach Steve Kerr, who was unable to get his team back on track when the Nuggets were mounting a comeback.

“Nah man fire Steve Kerr tonight,” one fan wrote. Wrote another, “If Mike Dunleavy Jr. does not make trades and fire Steve Kerr I’m gonna just cry. This is unacceptable to allow this.”

Some fans even pointed out that the Warriors head coach appears to be content with doing nothing and allowing his team to figure it out on their own in the face of adversity. Others even went as far as to call for the hiring of the much-maligned Los Angeles Lakers head coach Darvin Ham just to see some semblance of change for a struggling Dubs team.

“Can we fire Steve Kerr and get darvin ham idc if darvin ham is worse we just need him to make adjustments to this team,” expressed one disgruntled Warriors fan.

Steve Kerr coaching in close games pic.twitter.com/181AF3WN0x — Chef K American Fabrizio (@SDNiner49) January 5, 2024

Steve Kerr darvin ham swap pic.twitter.com/GKngDjFFaV — ⚡️ (@FeelLikeBron) January 5, 2024

Others were then quick to point out that it's only fitting for Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets to get the last laugh after Steve Kerr engaged in a contentious exchange with the two-time MVP in the middle of the game.

“Steve Kerr should’ve kept quiet…. Told Jokic to stop complaining for a foul. Nikola Jokic said game over 5 min later,” Landon Thomas of Mavs Fan for Life wrote.

The Warriors are not the same powerhouse of yesteryear, and this shocking collapse against the Nuggets is another piece of evidence that cements this notion.