With both rosters short-handed, which team will come out on top?

We're set to continue our coverage of primetime NBA basketball on TNT as we bring you another prediction and pick for this competitive game in the Western Conference. The Golden State Warriors (18-21) will take on the Memphis Grizzlies (14-25) in a coin-flip game on the betting lines. Check out our NBA odds series for our Warriors-Grizzlies prediction and pick.

The Golden State Warriors are fifth in the Pacific Division and they're on the outskirts of the Western Conference sitting in 12th-place. They're just 3-7 in their last 10 games and they lost their most recent game 118-129 against the Bucks. They'll see this Grizzlies team for the first of their three meetings on the season as they come in short underdogs.

The Memphis Grizzlies are currently fourth in the Southwest Division and they hold the 13-spot in the West, behind the Warriors by four games. They can shorten that gap here with a win and break their current two-game losing streak. Playing at home, they're the surprising favorites here with a number of their key players missing.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

NBA Odds: Warriors-Grizzlies Odds

Golden State Warriors: -8 (-110)

Moneyline: -324

Memphis Grizzlies: +8 (-110)

Moneyline: +264

Over: 227 (-110)

Under: 227 (-110)

How to Watch Warriors vs. Grizzlies

Time: 6:00 p.m. ET/ 3:00 p.m. PT

TV: NBC Sports Bay Area, Max, TNT, NBA League Pass

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Warriors Could Cover The Spread

The Warriors had a great second-half performance against the Chicago Bulls two games ago when they overcome a halftime deficit of 13 and surged back during the fourth quarter to get the win. It was a massive game for Klay Thompson as he scored 30 points on 7-15 shooting from three. His demeanor and play style has taken a huge step forward since 2024 began and while wins have been hard to come by, it's great to see Klay Thompson returning to his previous form. They couldn't contend on the board against the Bucks in their last game, but they'll have a much easier matchup here in the Morant-less Grizzlies.

The Warriors were without Steph Curry in their last game and he'll continue to be day-to-day ahead of this one. Still, they saw a huge boost from Jonathan Kuminga as they worked the ball to him inside against the Bucks' lacking defense. If Steph continues to sit, Kuminga could see a lot of action coming his way once again as they try to put the Grizzlies' defense in a bad spot. Expect Klay to continue shooting the ball and their players off the bench could see some extended minutes as they try to go deep into the game and tire Memphis out.

Why The Grizzlies Could Cover The Spread

The Grizzlies have struggled since losing both Ja Morant and Marcus Smart for an extended period, but they're happy to see Jaren Jackson Jr. out on the court after a short absence. He'll be the X-factor for them on both ends of the floor as they'll heavily rely on him for defense in the paint against Kuminga and the rest of the Warriors. Xavier Tillman has really been improving his play over the last few games, so the Grizzlies could continue to use him as they try to build an advantage inside. Ziaire Williams is also producing well off the bench and if their players can continue to grow despite the injuries around them, they should be able to salvage something out of this season.

The Grizzlies are just 3-14 when playing in their own building this year, so it's surprising to see them clock into this game as the short favorites. Still, they'll have a huge advantage inside with their bigs and they'll need to make up for the difference with their diminished backcourt. Still, the Grizzlies have a deep bench and they matchup well from position-to-position against this current Golden State unit.

Final Warriors-Grizzlies Prediction & Pick

This will be the first meeting between these two teams and we don't really know what to expect with the Grizzlies missing Morant and the Warriors potentially missing Stephen Curry. The loss of Chris Paul puts a huge hole in their offensive flow and it may be the reason for this spread leaning towards the Grizzlies.

Still, I think Klay Thompson is doing enough for this Warriors offense to have a decisive performance in this one. Brandin Podziemski is doing a great job filling in at the point guard spot and I expect him to be a bit more free in shooting the basketball in this one. Let's ride with the Golden State Warriors to pick up the win on the road.

Final Warriors-Grizzlies Prediction & Pick: Golden State Warriors -8 (-110)