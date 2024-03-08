On Wednesday evening, head coach Steve Kerr and the Golden State Warriors knocked off the Milwaukee Bucks in blowout fashion in a highly-anticipated game from the Chase Center in San Francisco. The game marked the return of former Warriors general manager Bob Myers, whose hiring of Kerr in 2014 helped push the team to its championship heights that followed.
Myers is now an analyst for ESPN, calling the game vs the Bucks, and was welcomed back to the Chase Center (although it was mostly the Oracle Arena where he made his name) with open arms by the Warriors' fanbase on Wednesday.
After the game, Kerr shared a hilarious revelation that revealed that he and Myers haven't had much time away from one another even after Myers left the franchise.
“I've seen him in the neighborhood because we're neighbors … I'll be walking my dog and we run into each other,” joked Kerr, per Warriors on NBCS on X, the social media platform formerly referred to as Twitter.
Bob Myers is largely viewed as the architect of the Warriors' dynasty which has its origins in the team's selection of superstar point guard Stephen Curry back in the 2009 NBA Draft. Myers was also responsible for bringing in franchise stalwarts and future Hall of Famers Klay Thompson and Draymond Green, in addition to the controversial free agent signing of Kevin Durant in the 2016 offseason after the Warriors had just defeated Durant's Thunder in the previous year's Western Conference Finals.
The Warriors next take the court on Thursday vs the Chicago Bulls.