The Golden State Warriors recently inked Steve Kerr to a two-year, $35 million extension. The move comes as the tenured head coach is already in the latter stages of his current contract, which expires at the end of this season. Now, Kerr will continue manning the sidelines for Golden State until the conclusion of the 2025-26 season.
Interestingly, his new extension finishes at the same time as Stephen Curry's current deal, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Curry is playing in the second season of a four-year, $215 million contract signed during 2022.
Despite an up-and-down season, Kerr still has the continued trust of the Warriors' front office. He arguably deserves it, considering what he's done in the past.
Back in 2015, Kerr was a first-year head coach when he and the Warriors took the NBA by storm and won the franchise's first title in over 40 years. Defeating LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers in six games, the 2015 finals was the start of a rivalry with the Cavs that lasted for three more years.
Golden State secured two more titles in 2017 and 2018, both of which were against the Cavaliers as well. Following multiple injuries and the departure of Kevin Durant, fans started counting out the team in the years that followed. Still, the Warriors proved everyone wrong during the 2022 playoffs.
Entering the postseason as a third seed, the team made the finals and defeated a young, hungry Boston Celtics in six games.
Now with four titles, the dynasty is in its twilight years. Even so, and despite all odds, the Warriors fandom hopes to see at least one more from Steve Kerr, Stephen Curry, and the rest of the vets before it all comes to a close.