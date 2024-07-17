The annual NBA Summer League is an opportunity for young players to showcase their talent and prove they belong in the NBA. After going undrafted in 2022 and failing to stick with the Orlando Magic and New Orleans Pelicans, it appears that third time's the charm for Daeqwon Plowden. The sharpshooting swingman has an NBA chance with the Golden State Warriors since, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Plowden has signed a two-way deal to stay with Golden State.

“Free agent G Daeqwon Plowden has agreed on a two-way contract with the Golden State Warriors, his agent Drew Kelso of @onemotivesports tells ESPN. Plowden has been one of the stories of summer league — averaging 16.6 points on 54 percent shooting and 48 percent on three’s.”

From the California Classic at Chase Center to The Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Plowden has been Golden State's summer league standout. With the Warriors' young and rising duo of Brandin Podziemski and Trayce Jackson-Davis absent from the team's California Classic opener against the Miami Heat due to their Team USA Select Team duties, a flurry of new guys led Golden State to a 105-66 demolishing of Miami.

Plowden finished with 26 points on 10-of-14 shooting, including 6 of 9 from 3-point range in 23 minutes. He scored 13 points in six third-quarter minutes, and during one stretch, he dropped 11 consecutive points, fueling the Warriors to the win.

Daeqwon Plowden shows out in the Summer League with the Warriors

After scorching the Heat, the 6-foot-6 Plowden carried his dominance into Sin City with the Warriors. Early on into action, Plowden is averaging 16.5 points on 54.5 percent shooting from the field and 62.5 percent from deep, with 2.5 rebounds, 1.5 assists, one steal, and one block in 24.8 minutes through Golden State's first two Summer League games in Vegas.

A few days ago, Warriors summer league coach Anthony Vereen confidently expressed why Plowden deserves an opportunity to be in the NBA and compete at the highest level.

“[Plowden has] shown that he should be in the NBA,” Vereen told reporters. “I just hugged [Santa Cruz Warriors general manager] Ryan Atkinson for the roster I have. These guys are really showing they're right on the cusp of where they want to be. The way he plays so hard, aggressively on both ends.

“He doesn't take a play off; it's a pleasure as a coach to watch him put himself in a better position.”

Plowden joins guards Pat Spencer and Reece Beekman as Golden State’s two-way signees. The Warriors and other NBA teams are permitted three two-way players who can split their seasons with Golden State or its G League affiliate, the Santa Cruz Warriors, as a proficient 3-point shooter and timely cutter who matches up defensively with guards and wings.

He has scored effectively for the Warriors within the structure of their system, spotting for 3-pointers, moving without tand without dominating the ball, and finishing above the rim.

Plowden has a real shot to stick in the NBA with Golden State.