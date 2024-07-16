There have been plenty of great players who've suited up for Team USA. In fact, it's the reason why Team USA has ruled the world for many years.

But while Team USA mostly fields younger players or superstars in their peak, it's quite rare to see aging basketball players answer the call of duty. Nonetheless, aging players still have a wealth of experience to offer while being a solid locker room presence. Let's take a look at the 10 oldest players to play for Team USA.

10. Isaiah Thomas – 33 years old

Around this time, Isaiah Thomas was still trying to get back to the NBA. There was no better way for the 33-year-old to showcase his wares by representing his national team.

Thomas gave a good account of himself by playing at the 2023 FIBA Americas Qualifiers. He averaged 21 points and 6.5 assists per game, scoring 21 apiece against Mexico and Cuba, including a dagger 3-pointer over the latter.

9. Kobe Bryant – 33 years old

Kobe Bryant became one of the oldest players in Team USA history when he wore the national team colors at the 2012 London Olympics. Bryant became a vital piece for Team USA, especially in the final against Spain where he made some crucial baskets to seal the gold. He tallied 12.1 points per game to help Team USA seal the back-to-back gold-medal streak.

8. Tim Hardaway – 34 years old

At 34 years old, Tim Hardaway Jr. became one of the oldest Team USA players when he answered the call of duty for the 2000 Sydney Olympics. Hardaway facilitated Team USA's offense. His best game came against China, where Hardaway registered 12 points, three rebounds and three assists to help Team USA secure a 47-point victory in the Olympic opener.

7. John Stockton – 34 years old

Another player who wore the national team colors at 34 was NBA all-time assists and steals leader John Stockton. Although Stockton wasn't scoring, his veteran presence and mark on defense propelled Team USA to a second-straight gold-medal finish at the 1996 Atlanta Olympics. It marked another milestone that cemented the legacy of the former Jazz guard.

6. Dominique Wilkins – 34 years old

The 1994 FIBA World Cup featured the first time when NBA players wore the Team USA national team colors. Even though he was already 34 years old, nine-time NBA All-Star Dominique Wilkins couldn't ignore the call of duty.

Wilkins still made a solid impact, averaging 12.6 points per game, including a 22-point night against Puerto Rico and 20 points in the gold-medal game against Russia.

5. Jason Kidd – 35 years old

There's no question that Jason Kidd was a stellar playmaker in the NBA. As a result, the Redeem Team benefitted a lot from Kidd's brilliance as a point guard and as a locker-room presence.

While Kidd's numbers weren't exactly great, his contributions to the gold-medal team transcended beyond the stat sheet. Tied for the second most in Team USA men's basketball history, Kidd has two Olympic gold medals to his name.

4. Larry Bird – 35 years old

With his age, there were critics targeting Larry Bird's inclusion in the 1992 Dream Team. As a result, Michael Jordan stood up and justified Bird's call-up.

With Bird's inclusion, the three-time NBA champion found a way to make his Olympic appearance. In his Olympic debut, Bird averaged 8.4 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game to help Team USA re-establish world basketball dominance.

3. Reggie Miller – 37 years old

After winning the 1994 FIBA World Championship and a gold medal at the 1996 Atlanta Olympics, Reggie Miller suited up for Team USA for one last time at 37 years old as one of the grizzled veterans of the team.

Unfortunately, the world started to close the gap once again with Team USA finishing a lowly sixth place in that tournament, which they hosted in Indianapolis. It wasn't a fitting end to a legendary shooter like Miller in a Team USA uniform.

2. LeBron James – 39 years old

With LeBron James planning one last dance at the 2024 Paris Olympics, The King helped assemble a formidable star-studded Team USA squad to capture the gold medal. At 39 years old, James will be the second-oldest player in Team USA men's basketball history. Adding a third Olympic gold medal should be a fitting exit from the national team duties.

1. Joe Johnson – 40 years old

The oldest player to wear the Team USA uniform is Joe Johnson at 40 years old. The seven-time NBA All-Star saw action for Team USA at the 2023 FIBA Americas Qualifiers. He averaged 11.4 points, 4.8 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game. His best game came against Puerto Rico, where he dropped 18 big points on 7-for-11 shooting.