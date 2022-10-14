A lot of hullaballoo was made over Draymond Green’s suspension – or lack thereof. The Golden State Warriors were content just slapping him with a fine rather than have offer any serious retaliation over his own hit against Jordan Poole that leaked on the internet. Reactions were swift and direct on the matter.

According to Warriors reporter Anthony Slater via HoopsHype with Michael Scotto, the Warriors talked about the possibility of a suspension, but despite not formally announcing one feel as though already had Draymond endure a suspension in spirit.

Via HoopsHype:

A suspension was bantered around plenty the day of and in the aftermath when the video came out. There were more people in the organization who hadn’t even actually seen the punch yet. It was discussed. In some people’s opinion in the organization he kind of was (suspended). He missed two games and a week of camp.

Slater expounded that the Warriors brass has let the players handle reintegrating Draymond Green back in with the rest of the roster, with Stephen Curry, Kevon Looney, and Andre Iguodala all making the effort to make sure that the incident doesn’t go by the wayside but also to allow their disgraced teammate a path to redemption.

There’s been talk of how Draymond still needs to earn back the trust from his longtime teammates, which Slated posits could be “harsher” than any suspension. That could very well be the case given Green’s former status as the team’s vocal leader to falling beneath the totem pole as a teammate with something to prove.