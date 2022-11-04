The Golden State Warriors have gotten off to a poor start to the 2022-23 season, with their latest loss dropping them to 3-6. They are currently 0-4 on their road trip following their latest setback against the Orlando Magic when Klay Thompson missed a shot at the buzzer.

Warriors last 4 games: Loss to the Magic

Loss to the Heat

Loss to the Pistons

Loss to the Hornets 0-5 on the road this season. pic.twitter.com/YVMb5jbtnL — StatMuse (@statmuse) November 4, 2022

Following the game, Draymond Green got candid when speaking about where the blame lies for the Warriors inconsistent play via ClutchPoints’ Warriors beat reporter Jack Winter.

“You’re 3-6, you have to look at everything. I think that’s what coach is getting at,” Green said, “But I’m not gonna sit here and blame the guys that’s coming off the bench, or the coaching staff. We all got to figure it out.”

Outside of Stephen Curry, the Warriors have struggled to find consistent play, especially from their young players. Their bench has been underperforming compared to last season and their defense hasn’t been as strong. The Warriors currently rank 29th in the NBA in opponents points per game at 121.2. They gave up 130 points to the Magic on Thursday.

When asked about the inconsistency of the young players, Draymond Green remarked that the team’s poor play is a result of everyone not performing at the level they need to.

“It is definitely some of our young guys’ fault. But it’s also some of my fault, some of Steph’s fault, some of Klay’s fault. . .We’re not defending to the level it needs to win games,” Green said. “Yes it is the young guys’ fault. But it is not more their fault than it is our fault. . .I must not be doing a great job leading. I must not be doing a good job leading if our defense sucks. . .I am not taking fault away from them, they have to get better.”

The Warriors finish up their road trip on Friday against the New Orleans Pelicans. Although it is early in the season, it’s clear something needs to change.