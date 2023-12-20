People make bold statements every day. Most are forgotten, many are ruthlessly ridiculed when proven to be false, but some get their day of vindication. While it is a bit too early to call Golden State Warriors rookie Trayce Jackson-Davis a rousing success story, he is making many teams regret passing on him in the 2023 NBA Draft.

The No. 57 overall pick made a big impact off the bench in his team's thrilling 132-126 comeback victory over the Boston Celtics Tuesday night. He recorded 10 points, 13 rebounds and three blocks, one of which ferociously came in overtime on Jaylen Brown.

His clutch play caused a past social media post to re-emerge. “Y’all will regret it… I promise you,” the former Indiana star said after being selected near the end of the draft. At least tonight, the Celtics could have benefited from having Jackson-Davis on their side.

The 6-foot-9 NBA power forward thrived as a center in college, earning consensus First-Team All-American honors in his final season with the Hoosiers while leading them to the NCAA Tournament for the second consecutive year. His size and lack of perimeter game scared off many scouts, but Trayce Jackson-Davis has already climbed his way into the Warriors' rotation.

Although the 23-year-old's numbers look modest at first glance, he is making the most of his limited playing time. Jackson-Davis is averaging 3.6 points and 2.1 boards in just over eight minutes per night. His role should pick up now, though, with Draymond Green serving an indefinite suspension.

If Tuesday's impressive showing in the Chase Center is any indication, this dismissed prospect will continue to validate his stern warning from almost six months ago.