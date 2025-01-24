In a 131-106 win against the Chicago Bulls, head coach Steve Kerr guided Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors to their second win in four tries as six players scored in double figures, including rookie Quinten Post. The second-round pick led the second unit in scoring as Post continues to impress Kerr and the Warriors after spending the majority of 2024-25 with the Santa Cruz Warriors, Golden State’s G League affiliate.

After finishing with five points and six rebounds in 15 minutes in the Warriors’ 123-117 loss to the Sacramento Kings, Post produced 20 points, five rebounds, and three assists in Thursday’s win against the Bulls. He also made life easier for Curry, who Kerr says was the primary beneficiary of the seven-footer center’s screens, per The Athletic’s Anthony Slater.

“Steph was the happiest guy in the building tonight,” Kerr said. “With all that room to work with, the game got a lot easier for all of our guys. It was really exciting just watching Quinten. But, it goes beyond the shooting. It’s a feel. You saw a pass he made to Lindy at the end for a three. He sees and feels the game, and he’s got some toughness to him, too. He’s a physical seven-footer. He’s not a finesse seven-footer.

“He likes to mix it up. It’s real exciting to see him playing like that and getting his chance and making the most [of it],” Kerr concluded.

Stephen Curry’s 21 points on 8-of-19 shooting, including 5-of-12 from deep and seven assists, led the Warriors to their 25-point win. Post finished with a season-high 20 points on 7-of-12 shooting, including 5-of-10 from deep, five rebounds, and three assists, and Andrew Wiggins added 17 points and seven rebounds.

Warriors prospect Quinten Post gets major outlook from Steve Kerr

After Warriors head coach Steve Kerr addressed his concerns in a loss versus the Kings, the Warriors bounced back in their win against the Bulls Thursday, and their second-round rookie, Quinten Post, played a significant role. The two-way center showed his worth in a loss to the Kings. However, Post took things to another level in the Warriors’ blowout win against the Bulls.

Beforehand, Kerr spoke to Post’s value to the Warriors’ second unit, per The Athletic’s Anthony Slater.

“Playing with a space big is a luxury…He changes the look out there. He can hit a three. He can pass. You saw him battling [Domantas] Sabonis,” Kerr said. “It’s a different look, and I’d like to give him some time.”

Post’s dominant performance could begin a memorable season for the Warriors rookie.