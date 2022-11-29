Published November 29, 2022

By Paolo Songco · 2 min read

The Minnesota Timberwolves did not know what hit them on Sunday night after the Golden State Warriors unleashed their full wrath on them in the opening period of their game. The defending champs amassed a huge lead early on and they never looked back, securing a 137-114 blowout win at the expense of the Wolves.

The game was not short in action, though. At one point, Minnesota big man Rudy Gobert found himself hitting the deck after a physical play. This isn’t an uncommon occurrence during games at all, but what makes this particular moment standout is how Draymond Green reacted to Gobert falling to the ground:

Nah this is disrespectful why is dray laughing at Rudy gobert 😭😂 pic.twitter.com/PAjEYpGSBJ — Chef Curry (@baby_face_goat) November 27, 2022

It was only for a split second but you can clearly see Green with a big smile on his face as he watched Gobert struggle to get back to his feet. Draymond was standing over him and the Warriors veteran didn’t even bother getting back to the opposite end of the floor as his teammates executed a fastbreak play. Green was more than happy to marvel at Gobert awkwardly trying to pull himself up after hitting the deck. Dray was clearly amused.

After the game, Gobert himself admitted that he was to blame for the loss. He rued his chance to set the defensive tone early as the Timberwolves allowed the Dubs to outscore them 47-27 in the opening period. The Warriors took full advantage of the early lead and they never took their foot off the gas.

Draymond Green and Co. have now won three straight games and they will look to make it four out of four when they face off against Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday.