The Golden State Warriors are on game three of their four-game road trip as they visit the Detroit Pistons. This game will continue our NBA odds series as we hand out a Warriors-Pistons prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Warriors will be playing the second leg of a back-to-back Monday, and they are coming off a loss at the Cleveland Cavaliers. Golden State had a full squad in that game, they were just outplayed. Despite that, Steph Curry is still averaging 30.4 points per game. Four other players are scoring in the double-digits, but Klay Thompson is the only one of them scoring over 15 points. Chris Paul is fitting in nicely in his first season at Golden State. He is averaging 8.0 assists off the bench, and 1.7 steals.

The Pistons are on a four-game losing streak, and they are coming off a loss against the Phoenix Suns yesterday. Detroit is actually missing Alec Burks more than they thought they would. Burks leads the team, and he is 16th in the NBA with a plus/minus of 11.8. Cade Cunningham is doing his best to lead the team to wins. He is averaging 23.1 points, and 7.3 assists. Jalen Duren is averaging a double-double, Ausar Thompson is right behind him.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Warriors-Pistons Odds

Golden State Warriors: -7 (-110)

Detroit Pistons: +7 (-110)

Over: 224.5 (-110)

Under: 224.5 (-110)

How to Watch Warriors vs. Pistons

Time: 7 PM ET/4 PM PT

TV: NBC Sports Bay Area, Bally Sports Detroit

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Warriors Could Cover The Spread

Although the Warriors are coming off a loss, they are still one of the best teams in the NBA. Steph Curry is playing at an MVP level, and his supporting cast is not too bad, either. Golden State would love to get more production out of that supporting cast, though. The good news for the Warriors is the Pistons are allowing opponents to shoot 37.8 percent from beyond the arc this season. That is good for ninth-highest in the NBA. The Warrios rely on their three-point shooting, so they need to take advantage of this. If Curry, and Thompson can get hot from the perimeter, the Warriors will cover the spread.

Detroit leads the NBA in turnovers per game this season. This is why they struggle to score, and why they are 2-5. Detroit has not had a game with less than 15 turnovers in their seven games played this season. The Warriors should be able to force a lot of turnovers, and get some transition baskets in this game. As long as they take care of the ball themselves, the Warriors will cover the spread.

Why The Pistons Could Cover The Spread

Detroit does allow the ninth-highest shooting percentage from deep, but that does not tell the full story. The Pistons actually force their opponents inside the arc the most of any team in the NBA. Teams are taking the least amount of threes against Detroit this season. This means the Pistons do a good job closing out on shooters and making teams beat them from the inside. That will be key to beating the Warriors. If the Pistons can force Curry, Thompson, and some of the other players on Golden State to drive instead of shoot, they could cover this spread.

Final Warriors-Pistons Prediction & Pick

The Pistons have the potential, but the team talent is not all there just yet. The Warriors, on the other hand, are one of the best teams in the NBA. Both teams are playing the second game of a back-to-back, so neither team will have that fresh of legs. I will take the Warriors to cover the spread, though.

Final Warriors-Pistons Prediction & Pick: Warriors -7 (-110), Under 224.5 (-110)