Published November 22, 2022

By Paolo Songco · 2 min read

The Golden State Warriors may be showing signs of life of late, but there’s no denying that this team has more than a few issues that they must address if they want to give themselves a real shot at defending their title this season. The front office is well aware of this fact, but at this point, they aren’t panicking just yet.

According to league insider Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, the general sentiment among rival executives is that the Warriors are staying calm amid their recent slump. At this point, league execs “don’t expect the Warriors to push the panic button yet and make a trade.”

The Warriors have been the most successful team in the NBA over the past decade, having won no less than four championships in the past eight years. This team obviously knows what it needs to do to win, and it goes without saying that they are also well-equipped to handle adversity.

It’s hard to deny that the roster just isn’t clicking right now for the Warriors. Their trademark team chemistry just doesn’t seem to be there, which is why there have been whispers of potential trade(s) to possibly shake things up for the squad. This does sound like a last resort for Golden State, though, and it seems like they are more than comfortable with battling it out with their current roster.

Be that as it may, you can also be sure that the front office won’t be afraid to pull the trigger on a potential trade deal if they deem it necessary. The trade deadline is still a few months away, so at this point, the players still have more than enough time to prove their worth to the team.