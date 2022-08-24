Jonathan Kuminga ‘shortchanging’ Stephen Curry, Warriors?

Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors are on top of the world. But that doesn’t mean there can’t ever be a little trouble in paradise. Could some of that trouble be coming from Jonathan Kuminga?

The incoming Warriors sophomore has reportedly exhibited some slightly worrisome behavior, with ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith recently noting that the rumblings around Kuminga haven’t been great. What he’s heard has him “worried”:

“I’m worried about Kuminga,” said Stephen A. Smith. “I’m hearing too many things about him off the court in terms of his head. The level of discipline that he lacks. You understand? “Some of the foolishness. I’m not getting in his personal business. I’m not saying nothing like that. I’m talking attitude, I’m not talking actions. I’m saying that attitude, the level of focus, commitment, determination, just putting your head down. doing the work. “I’m hearing that he’s shortchanging the Warriors in that regard, and he gotta get his act together, because I’m a Jonathan Kuminga fan.”

Some interesting insight regarding Jonathan Kuminga from Stephen A. Smith on First Take this morning 👀#NBATwitter #DubNation pic.twitter.com/8gGP8V5BzD — 𝙏𝙖𝙡𝙠𝙞𝙣’ 𝙉𝘽𝘼 (@_Talkin_NBA) August 23, 2022

While Stephen A. Smith is known for his sensationalism when it comes to news in and around the NBA, he’s far from the only one who’s been noticing that Jonathan Kuminga hasn’t exactly displayed the top-shelf work ethic and drive to work on his game.

Warriors veteran Draymond Green recently vocalized his disappointment of Kuminga during his chance to watch him perform at NBA Summer League. JK had played rather timid in Green’s eyes, when according to the vet he should be out there trying to impress the elder statesmen on the team who took the time to watch him showcase his wares in Vegas.

Via NBC Sports Bay Area:

“I was disappointed,” Green said. “… When my OGs came to see me in Summer League, I’m bouncing off the wall. Your OGs are there. You want to destroy whoever’s in front of you because your OGs are there. It just didn’t feel like he had the pop. Because if you’ve got the pop, there is no one in Summer League that can touch you.”

There’s no reason to push the panic button just yet on Jonathan Kuminga. He averaged 9.3 points and 3.3 rebounds on decent efficiency for a team that eventually won the whole thing last season. He’s shown the talent and athleticism that makes him a valuable piece for the Warriors’ future.

If there’s any organization that can instill that work ethic and determination into a young player like him, it’s Golden State.