Is there trouble in paradise right now? This is the biggest question that has emerged following a physical altercation between Draymond Green and Jordan Poole went down in practice on Wednesday. Could this incident actually have a lasting impact not only on the relationship of these two players but on the Golden State Warriors squad as well?

Whatever the case may be, it seems that this altercation may have been a long time coming. According to NBA insider Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports, his teammates noticed a significant change in Poole’s behavior over the past couple of weeks, and this is what may have led to things boiling over with Draymond Green:

Draymond Green was apologetic in aftermath of the altercation with Jordan Poole, but there was a buildup stemming from teammates noticing a change in Poole’s behavior throughout camp with the guard on the verge of securing a lucrative extension, league sources tell @YahooSports.

This comes after a report that there was a physical altercation at Wednesday’s Warriors practice. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Draymond Green ‘forcefully struck’ Jordan Poole and the two needed to be separated. The Warriors reportedly ended practice and the taem is considering disclipinary action towards Green.

Haynes’ report is pretty cryptic here and it does not provide a complete picture of the situation. The reporter did not mention what type of “change” his teammates saw in Poole. Instead, Haynes implied that this change in attitude may have stemmed from the fact that Poole is about to become one of the highest-paid players on the roster. By saying that there has been a “buildup” seems to point to the notion that his teammates have not been very pleased with Poole’s attitude since camp started.

At the end of the day, this is all hearsay. Unless we get an actual statement from Poole, Green, and the Warriors, all we can do is speculate. As a matter of fact, we probably still won’t get to the bottom of all this even after Poole and Green speak out. After all, it’s not as if they’re going to reveal everything that went down.