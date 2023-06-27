The Golden State Warriors are less than a week removed from trading Jordan Poole and future draft picks for Chris Paul. Warriors' star Stephen Curry is happy to have Paul in Golden State, though he admitted it's difficult to see Poole head elsewhere.

Stephen Curry told the Athletic that he couldn't have imagined the Warriors making a trade for Paul just six months ago. But that's exactly what Golden State did after Poole had a disappointing season, which ended with a second-round playoff exit by the Warriors.

“You hate losing JP,” Curry said when asked what he thought of the Paul trade. “I know it’s not all the way official yet. So I don’t want to talk too much before it is. But that’s the tough part of the business, seeing a young guy come into his own (and then get traded). It’s a great opportunity for him. It’s just you get to know someone like that, build a friendship, build a bond. It’s tough to see him go. But, you know, we’re trying to win next year and CP can help us do that.”

Poole played a pivotal role in the Warriors' 2022 championship run. In his third NBA season, Poole averaged 18.5 points while shooting 36.4% from 3-point range. Although his regular-season scoring average increased in the 2022-2023 season, Poole was less efficient and only averaged 10.3 points per game in the playoffs.

Curry, of course, remained brilliant. With Curry, Paul and likely Klay Thompson in Golden State's backcourt for the 2023-2024 season, the Warriors are hoping that their championship window is still wide open.