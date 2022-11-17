Published November 17, 2022

By Jack Winter · 4 min read

The Golden State Warriors fell to the Phoenix Suns 130-119 on Wednesday, their eighth straight road loss to open 2022-23. Here are three key takeaways from another dispiriting performance from the defending champions.

3. Phoenix was flaming hot from beyond the arc

Playing without Chris Paul and Cam Johnson, it was easy to assume the Suns would do most of their damage offensively on two-pointers. There are only so many table-setters in basketball who manipulate defenses like Paul, and Johnson is his team’s truest marksman.

That indeed proved the case early, as Phoenix exploited Golden State’s lack of size and penchant for switching by feeding DeAndre Ayton on the left block. Devin Booker, guarded by Klay Thompson, was getting whatever and wherever he wanted in the first half, too, ultimately forcing the Warriors to blitz him in ball-screen actions.

All that additional attention paid to the Suns’ stars further spread the floor for their role players, with Mikal Bridges, Cam Payne, Damion Lee and even Torrey Craig taking full and consistent advantage. Phoenix shot a remarkable 21-of-40 from deep, with each member of the quartet above canning three triples or more.

That level of shot-making, obviously, is far from the norm. The basket simply looked huge for the Suns on Wednesday.

How much lackluster defense factored in there is up for debate, but it’s clear Golden State’s inability to contain Booker, especially, empowered his teammates. By the time Kerr switched Andrew Wiggins onto him in the second half, somewhat slowing Booker down, Phoenix was already red-hot, en route to by far their best shooting night of the season.

2. It’s time to talk about Klay Thompson’s shot selection

The Warriors suddenly trailed by 13 points early in the third quarter, lifeless on both ends as Phoenix continued raining threes. They earned some much-needed momentum shortly thereafter, getting loose in transition after forcing multiple turnovers to ensure the game stayed in reach.

Golden State was down just 90-83 when Thompson decided to take matters into his own hands, forcing up consecutive wing triples early in the shot clock that clanked off the rim.

Odds are that Golden State was always bound for a loss on Wednesday. The Suns were red-hot on triples from the opening tip, didn’t have answers for Devin Booker and DeAndre Ayton early and dominated the offensive glass, at one point leading the Warriors 14-0 in second-chance points.

Curry never got the help he needed offensively for Golden State to withstand Phoenix’s onslaught. Jordan Poole didn’t have a field goal. Wiggins fumbled multiple would-be layups. JaMychal Green, back in the rotation, shot 1-of-7.

But it’s undeniable the Warriors would’ve been in better rhythm offensively had Thompson been more judicious with his shot selection instead of hijacking possessions with covered jumpers—from three and two—early in the shot clock.

The bet here remains the floodgates will eventually open. Until that time comes in the form of a string of early makes, though, the 6-9 Warriors just aren’t in a position to let Thompson continue shooting through his early-season struggles.

1. Stephen Curry is a monster

The reigning Finals MVP almost single-handedly kept the Warriors afloat in the first half, dropping 31 points on ridiculous 10-of-13 shooting. Curry drained four of his five triples and all seven of his free throw attempts, but made his biggest impact on the drive. Phoenix was helpless in transition and the halfcourt to keep a determined Curry out of the paint, where the 34-year-old proved once again he’s never been better.

How is anyone supposed to keep the greatest shooter of all time in check when he’s attacking and finishing like this?

Curry entered Wednesday’s action shooting a mind-blowing 81.4% from the restricted area, accuracy normally reserved for the likes of Giannis Antetokounmpo or Rudy Gobert. All precedent for perimeter players suggests his efficiency at the rim will fade as the season progresses.

Don’t expect much less of Curry going forward, though. Stronger and better balanced than ever as a penetrator, the unsurpassed touch he’s always had from deep is now extending to the rim, a frightening development for the rest of the league.

Curry wasn’t quite as proficient in the paint after intermission, but it didn’t matter. He poured in 19 more points in the second half, finishing with an even 50 before exiting with a couple minutes left, Golden State on its way to an unbelievable eighth consecutive road loss.

Curry was a monster on Wednesday. Too bad another one of his epic performances came in defeat.