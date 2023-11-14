Here we will look at the Golden State Warriors' trade targets whom they can look at even if it's early in 2023-24 NBA season.

The Golden State Warriors have had a mixed start to the 2023-24 NBA season, with a 6-5 record so far. Despite the presence of star players like Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, and Chris Paul, the team has struggled to find consistency on the court. As the season progresses, the Warriors may look to make some trades to bolster their roster and improve their chances of making a deep playoff run. In this article, we will identify and discuss three potential trade targets for the Warriors.

The Warriors' season so far

The Golden State Warriors have had a somewhat inconsistent start to the 2023-24 NBA season. While the team has shown flashes of brilliance, they have also struggled with injuries and inconsistent play. Green has actually missed several games due to injury, and the team has struggled to find a consistent scoring threat outside of Curry. Despite these challenges, the Warriors remain a talented team with the potential to make a deep playoff run.

Keep in mind that the NBA has witnessed the dominance of the Warriors for the past decade. If their performance in the current season is any indication, they intend to maintain that streak.

Barring their struggles, there have been bright spots for the Dubs. For one, Chris Paul is adjusting well to his new team, Jonathan Kuminga is making progress, and, most importantly, the team has won more than they have lost. That said, should the Warriors contemplate making trades this year?

Time will be the judge. Despite a successful season, the Warriors face challenges, including the need for additional shot creation behind Curry and the impending extension for Thompson. In light of these issues, we look at the Warriors' trade targets whom they can look at even if it's early in the 2023-24 NBA season.

Pascal Siakam is a hyper-skilled forward for the Toronto Raptors. He presents an opportunity for the Warriors to enhance their scoring and defensive capabilities. As a former All-Star, Siakam has demonstrated his scoring prowess from various court positions. In addition, his impressive length and athleticism contribute to his effectiveness as a robust defender. The Warriors may explore the possibility of acquiring Siakam through a trade, potentially involving a combination of draft picks and young players.

Pascal Siakam tonight: 39 Points

11 Rebounds

7 Assists

3 Steals

62% FG pic.twitter.com/yR4yhIGzpY — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) November 14, 2023

Again, Paul is integrating well into the team and Kuminga is displaying improvement. However, it doesn't necessarily mean that either player is off-limits. If the Warriors have the chance to significantly upgrade their roster, they must at least contemplate the option of moving either player. The addition of Siakam, a dynamic star wingman, would represent such an upgrade. Integrating him into their current core would substantially elevate the Warriors' potential.

Siakam's impact would extend to both ends of the court. He could make the team stronger overall. However, the situation could become intricate, considering Siakam's impending contract extension and the anticipated extension for Thompson as well. This potential deal can complicate their financial outlook.

Mitchell Robinson is a young rising star center from the New York Knicks. He could address the Warriors' need for size and rim protection. Known for shot-blocking and effective rim finishing, Robinson could be acquired through a trade centered around Kevon Looney and a pair of draft picks.

Parting ways with Looney, although challenging given his contributions, could be necessary. Remember that Robinson is a true center. He brings improved interior defense. This pairing with Draymond Green's versatility could establish the Warriors as one of the NBA's top defensive teams. Having said that, they might still need to address their shot creation deficit.

While moving Looney would be difficult, considering him a glue guy for the team, contemplating the departure of other bigger names becomes a more significant decision. If extension negotiations fall through, acquiring someone like Terry Rozier could provide secondary shot creation. We could even think of including an expiring deal in Gordon Hayward to add flexibility.

In exchange, the Dubs might have to part ways with Thompson and perhaps a future first-rounder as well. That's a big ask, but this potential deal could make the Warriors stronger. Adding Rozier could address their current offensive woes. This would benefit the Charlotte Hornets as well. Imagine Thompson fitting alongside LaMelo Ball for the Hornets. That's not too shabby, eh?

Looking Ahead

In conclusion, the Golden State Warriors, a dynasty in the NBA for the past decade, are at a critical juncture in the 2023-24 season. While their current roster shows promise, there are strategic considerations to be made. The potential trades for players like Pascal Siakam, Mitchell Robinson, and Terry Rozier offer intriguing possibilities to address the team's specific needs. However, these moves are not without complexities, involving financial considerations and the emotional aspect of parting with key players. As the season unfolds, the Warriors will need to carefully weigh their options to strike the right balance between maintaining their legacy and adapting to the evolving dynamics of the league. The choices made in the coming months could shape the Warriors' trajectory for years to come.