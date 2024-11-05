ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Boston Celtics return home to TD Garden to host the Golden State Warriors. It’s time to continue our NBA odds series with a Warriors-Celtics prediction and pick.

The Warriors are off to a much better start than most anticipated going into the year. After losing Klay Thompson to the Dallas Mavericks, the Dubs lost a key member of their dynasty run. Steph Curry and Draymond Green are now looking to Andrew Wiggins to fill that void. Wiggins continues to be an elite playmaker for the Warriors and if they continue to play well, they will make noise in a tough Western Conference. The Warriors are currently 6-1 which is tied for second in the West. They are coming off a big win over the Washington Wizards.

The Celtics are cruising to begin the year. They are coming off a 30-point win over the Atlanta Hawks on the road. Boston has shown no signs of slowing down after last year’s championship run. The Celtics are 7-1 with their only loss coming in overtime on the road against the Indiana Pacers, who many believe will find their way back into a deep postseason run. The Celtics now return home to Boston to take on the team that beat them in the finals a few years back. If you don’t think this game is personally for Jayson Tatum, just wait.

Here are the Warriors-Celtics NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Warriors-Celtics Odds

Golden State Warriors: +7 (-110)

Moneyline: +245

Boston Celtics: -7 (-110)

Moneyline: -300

Over: 229 (-110)

Under: 229 (-110)

How To Watch Warriors vs Celtics

Time: 7:30 ET/4:30 PT

TV: ESPN

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why the Warriors Could Cover the Spread/Win

De’Anthony Melton is out for tomorrow and is the only player missing for the Warriors.

Stephy Curry and Buddy Hield have been lighting up arenas to begin the year. Heild, believe it or not, is leading the team with 21.9 points per game. He is shooting 51.4% from the floor overall and 61.3% from three on the road. It seems teaming up with Curry was the best decision of his career and they are forming a new special duo in San Francisco.

Curry is averaging 19.8 points per game with 6.5 assists to go along with it. The team has five players averaging double figures with Kevon Looney and Green controlling the boards.

If the Warriors want to stay in the game against the Celtics on the road, they must hit their threes at a consistent rate and they must make at least 18+ total. The Celtics have adopted that formula and it’s the only way to compete against them.

Why the Celtics Could Cover the Spread/Win

If there was ever a time to bet the over on a point-prop, it’s now. Jayson Tatum should go score 50 against Steve Kerr after Kerr didn’t believe in him during the Paris Olympics. Tatum has been one of the top players in the league the last few years and proved it by winning a championship last season. Now, Tatum is averaging 30.0 points, 7.4 rebounds, 5.1 assists, 1.9 steals, and is shooting 48.1% from the floor. What more could you ask from him? If Tatum continues his dominance the Warriors won’t stand a chance.

Jaylen Brown is out for the game as he deals with a lingering hip injury. With Porzingis out also, the Celtics will rely on Tatum, Derrick White, and Jrue Holiday to handle most of the offense. Payton Prichard is playing very well off the bench averaging 16 points per game.

The Celtics have been dominant from beyond the arc and it’s clear they will continue to play stat style until teams figure out how to stop it. Head coach Joe Mazzula has found a way to keep this team motivated and I don’t expect them to lift their foot from the gas pedal any time soon.

Final Warriors-Celtics Prediction & Pick

The Celtics will cover this spread at TD Garden on their way to a dominant win over the Warriors. Curry and Heild will keep them in it for a short time, but then the Celtics will pull away and cruise to a win.

Final Warriors-Celtics Prediction & Pick: Celtics -7 (-110)