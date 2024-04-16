The Golden State Warriors finished out the regular season strong with back-to-back wins and also an 8-2 record in their last 10 games as they come into the first round of the play-in tournament when they head out on the road to take on in-state rivals the Sacramento Kings. This game will continue our NBA odds series as we hand out a Warriors-Kings prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.
Golden State (46-36) is set to face the Sacramento Kings on the road this Tuesday night. The Warriors, led by the sharpshooting of Stephen Curry and the dynamic play of Draymond Green, are looking to capitalize on their recent form. Curry, averaging 26.4 points per game, alongside Green's ability to help on both ends of the court, is key to Golden State's success in getting past the Kings in this play-in tournament.
Sacramento (46-36) hosts the Golden State Warriors in a high-stakes play-in clash, a rematch of last year's first-round play-in battle. The Kings, led by De'Aaron Fox, aim to keep the good times rolling against their in-state nemesis and capitalize on their home-court advantage at the Golden 1 Center. The Warriors, entering as slight favorites, rely on Stephen Curry's sharpshooting and their recent surge, winning 10 of their last 12 games. Both teams have split the season series, setting the stage for a nail-biting encounter. With playoff experience on their side, the Warriors look to contain Fox and advance, while the Kings fight to keep their season alive.
Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
NBA Odds: Warriors-Kings Odds
Golden State Warriors: -2.5 (-114)
Moneyline: -142
Sacramento Kings: +2.5 (-106)
Moneyline: +120
Over: 223.5 (-110)
Under: 223.5 (-110)
How to Watch Warriors vs. Kings
Time: ET/PT
TV:
Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)
Why The Warriors Could Cover The Spread/Win
The NBA Play-In Tournament delivers its first high-stakes showdown Tuesday night when the Golden State Warriors roll into Sacramento. The Kings, with the electric atmosphere of the Golden 1 Center behind them, might seem like the favorites in this battle. But it is the surging Warriors who come in as the betting favorite in this matchup.
Experience is the Warriors' biggest advantage. Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green know the sting of high-pressure playoff basketball. They've shown the ability to rise to the occasion, and the Kings, while talented, simply haven't been tested at this level. The Warriors' young core, including the electric Jonathan Kumings, also got a taste of victory last season, giving them confidence.
The Warriors' defense can be stifling. With Draymond Green orchestrating, Golden State boasts one of the league's most versatile defenses. They can switch effectively, shut down pick-and-rolls, and make life miserable for even high-scoring guards like De'Aaron Fox.
Look for the Warriors to exploit the Kings' defensive struggles in the half-court. Sacramento can be vulnerable to dribble penetration and clever ball movement, strengths of this Golden State offense. Stephen Curry's constant off-ball motion will stretch the Kings' defense, creating opportunities for the Warriors to cut and find easy looks get the win, and move on in the play-in tournament.
Why The Kings Could Cover The Spread/Win
The Sacramento Kings are on the verge of a historic moment. Tuesday night, they host the surging Golden State Warriors in a win-or-go-home play-in showdown. The Kings, propelled by their young stars and a deafening home crowd, have everything they need to send the aging Warriors dynasty packing.
This Kings team is built for the spotlight. De'Aaron Fox is one of the most electrifying guards in the league, capable of breaking down defenses at will. Domantas Sabonis is a double-double machine whose passing creates endless opportunities for Sacramento's shooters. Players like Harrison Barnes and Keegan Murray add even more firepower.
Sacramento matches up incredibly well with Golden State. Their size and athleticism can bother the Warriors' smaller lineups. Sabonis has the footwork and finesse to exploit mismatches against Golden State's bigs. Additionally, the Kings' ability to rebound with players like Harrison Barnes will prevent the Warriors from gaining momentum off second-chance points.
The Golden 1 Center will be a madhouse. Kings fans, starved for playoff success, will create an environment that rattles the Warriors. This pressure can force turnovers and lead to easy transition points for Sacramento. While the Warriors have weathered these storms before, their current roster lacks the youthful energy to match that intensity.
The Warriors are still a formidable team, but they're not the championship squad of years past. Injuries and age have caught up to them. The Kings are on the rise, hungry for their first real taste of playoff glory. Expect Sacramento's overwhelming energy and balanced attack to carry them to a statement victory, ushering in a new era of Northern California basketball dominance.
Final Warriors-Kings Prediction & Pick
What a great way to kick off this play-in tournament by having two of the best teams in California battle it out in this one-and-done game on Tuesday night. This will be a gritty, low-scoring affair. However, expect the Warriors' championship pedigree and their ability to lock down defensively to carry them to a victory on the road, silencing the Sacramento crowd and covering this modest -2.5-point spread.
Click here for more betting news and predictions
Final Warriors-Kings Prediction & Pick: Golden State Warriors (-2.5), Under 223.5 (-110)