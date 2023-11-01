Wartales is finally on the Xbox Series X, with its release date suddenly hitting on October 31, 2023. Wartales is now out on all consoles except the PlayStation.

Wartales, an epic adventure of a mercenary warband, arrives on Microsoft’s flagship console today, now allowing players to take on their adventures using the Xbox Series X’s powerful hardware. The game, which just landed on Switch last month, will feel at home with the Xbox Series X’s superior infrastructure, making sure that players will have a good time playing the game with smooth loading times and hopefully minimal crashes.

In Wartales, players control a band of mercenaries looking for work. The game features tactical RPG combat within an open-world sandbox, filled with various biomes, creatures, threats, and events.

Starting with a merry band of four and a pack mule, players get to explore the war-torn Kingdom of Alazar, interacting with NPCs who will give them quests and progress the story. The world is teetering with locations to explore, beasts to hunt, weapons and armor to equip and upgrade, materials to collect and sell, and bands of thieves, soldiers, and other mercenaries to defeat. Whether or not the mercenaries want to take part in the world’s events, their repercussions will be felt on the player’s journey.

As a tactical RPG, the game’s combat involves the player and the CPU taking turns to make moves and fight, similar to other tactical RPG games like XCOM, Fire Emblem, and Final Fantasy Tactics. With an open-world sandbox, players travel and explore the world and discover new locations.

As players explore new places and discover mysteries of the world, they will get involved in the mystery of the Wrath of the Eye, and they will have to solve the mystery or get sucked into it into obscurity.

Wartales is also available on the Nintendo Switch and on PC through Steam and GOG.com. Read our Wartales PC Review and Wartales Switch Review to learn more about the game’s merits.