Franz has been writing about esports and video games for a decade and has been with ClutchPoints since 2020. He also has a background in esports events project management. On his free time, he also makes video game and pop culture-related content as Neutral Gaming.

Wartales full release is here and here is the post-Early Access information you need to know like the release date, gameplay, and story.

Wartales Release Date: April 12, 2023

Wartales came out of Early Access on Steam on April 12, 2023. The game was developed and published by Shiro Games.

Gameplay

Wartales is a tactical RPG with an open world sandbox, where players take control of a band of mercenaries, looking for gold and glory, and a better life.

Starting with a merry band of four and a pack mule, players get to explore the war-torn Kingdom of Alazar, interacting with NPCs who will give them quests and progress the story. The world is teetering with locations to explore, beasts to hunt, weapons and armor to equip and upgrade, materials to collect and sell, and bands of thieves, soldiers, and other mercenaries to defeat.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

As a tactical RPG, the game’s combat involves the player and the CPU taking turns to make moves and fight, similar to other tactical RPG games like XCOM, Fire Emblem, and Final Fantasy Tactics. With an open world sandbox, players travel and explore the world and discover new locations.

The game also has a light survival mechanic for food and paying your band’s wages. Every three days, your mercenaries will demand their pay in gold, which will come from the money you earn as loot or as a reward from contracts. Food also plays a vital role in keeping your band healthy and happy, as you would have to feed your band of mercenaries every day with food you acquire either through trade or hunt.

Story

Wartales takes place in the Kingdom of Alazar, a war-torn land that has caused a massive refugee crisis within the realm. As a band of mercenaries, the war gives the player an opportunity to make gold and earn fame through their exploits. As a sandbox game, players also get to experience emergent stories – stories that emerge from the experience they get unique to them based on how they tackle the game’s quests, and how their units interact with the world around them.

As players explore and discover new locations and discover mysteries of the world, players will get involved in the mystery of the Wrath of the Eye, and they will have to solve the mystery or get sucked into it into obscurity.

For more about gaming and esports, stick with ClutchPoints Gaming.