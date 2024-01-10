Washington football's performance vs. Michigan impacted the draft status of numerous players.

The Washington football team fought valiantly but lost to Michigan football 34-13 on Monday night in Houston, its worst performance of the season by far.

The Huskies wanted a national title but came home with tons of question marks looking down the line toward next season and beyond, as well as the NFL Draft for numerous players.

After the game, wide receiver Ja'Lynn Polk announced his NFL plans, which came as a surprise to many people. Washington Head Coach Kalen DeBoer shared his thoughts on how competitive the team was with the Big Ten Champions from The Wolverine State.

With Polk's decision in hand, it's time to look at which other Washington football players' draft stock was likely affected by Monday's showdown in Texas.

As the game clock reached zero and Michigan football celebrated, the Washington football star QB Penix Jr. winced in pain as he exited the field, walking side-by-side with Coach Kalen DeBoer.

Penix Jr. appeared to grab his midsection multiple times as his injuries, bumps and bruises appeared to finally get the best of him.

The former Indiana Hoosiers QB played with grit and had a few spectacular plays. Ultimately, his lack of poise on the game's biggest stage did him in against a ravenous Wolverines defense.

Penix Jr. missed a key throw to superstar wideout Rome Odunze down 17-3 in the first half during a play in which Odunze ran free past the Michigan secondary to the right corner of the field.

He also sailed a ball on Odunze in the end zone that he may have caught if he had put the ball anywhere near his star receiver.

With 255 yards passing, one touchdown and two interceptions, Penix Jr. didn't have his best game. Considering the gravity of the situation and the difficulty of the opponent, he deserves some slack.

Expect Penix Jr.'s stock to slip, but not a whole lot as he is still a prime time passer.

2. Jalen McMillan-

Washington football's Mr. Cool, McMillan ran around the Michigan secondary and found paydirt in the back of the endzone vs. the Wolverines to draw the Huskies to within 20-13.

He had just 33 yards receiving on the night but wowed scouts with his touchdown catch on a play when Penix Jr. threaded the needle perfectly.

A junior, McMillan had over 550 yards and five touchdowns on the season. He had nearly 50 catches in a pass happy offense.

McMillan might not be drafted very high if he decides to enter his name in the 2024 NFL Draft. He has the talent to become a quality NFL player, but another year of experience is recommended to maximize his draft status considering he would likely be taken behind his two Washington football teammates in the draft this year.

3. Dillon Johnson-

Johnson's foot problems devolved into a full-fledged high ankle sprain while attempting to provide some type of rushing attack for the Washington football defense on Monday night.

He ended up with 33 yards on 11 carries. Johnson is a junior from Greenville, Mississippi. His history in the transfer portal suggests he may leave Washington football for the NFL.

Johnson didn't get to show his skills on Monday with the Washington football team due to a lack of running room and his injury, but scouts took note of his gritty performances against both Texas and Michigan in the playoffs.

4. Ja'Lynn Polk-

Penix Jr.'s second favorite target had just four catches for 37 yards in the National Championship Game vs. Michigan football.

The Washington football star had a great season prior to his team's tough final loss, giving him home to be drafted high this spring.

Polk had nearly 1,200 yards receiving and nine touchdowns.

Considering the incredible depth and strength of Michigan's secondary, his relative no-show likely won't cost him too badly in the draft.

He should still be taken in the first 2-3 rounds.