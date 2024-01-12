Revealing two potential head coaching candidates for Washington football to replace Kalen DeBoer after he joined Alabama.

The college football coaching carousel continues to deliver many twists and turns. The latest and most shocking developments are taking place in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Shortly after Nick Saban announced his retirement from coaching, the Alabama Crimson Tide football program began their search for who will become their next head football coach. It seems like that search has met its conclusion: Alabama will be hiring Washington football head coach Kalen DeBoer as their next head coach.

Sources: Kalen DeBoer has informed Washington officials he's taking the job at Alabama. He's expected to tell his team soon. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) January 12, 2024

DeBoer parlayed his National Championship appearance with the Huskies into the most high-profile head coaching job in all of college football. The fit looks to be great for both sides, but questions now arise for the Huskies and their program. Who will fill DeBoer's shoes now that he has left for Tuscaloosa? A couple of coaches stand out as potential successors for the Huskies to target.

Ryan Grubb

Ryan Grubb has been Kalen DeBoer's right-hand man. Ever since DeBoer took the offensive coordinator opening at Fresno State back in 2017, Grubb has been on the same staff as DeBoer in every year since except for 2019 when DeBoer was the offensive coordinator at Indiana. Grubb was the offensive coordinator for the Bulldogs of Fresno that season and held that position for the next two seasons after DeBoer went back to Fresno in 2020, this time as the head coach. When DeBoer was hired as the head coach of Washington football in 2022, he also brought Grubb with him to Seattle as their offensive coordinator.

The Huskies' offense has done nothing but shine with DeBoer and Grubb in charge. In 2022, the Huskies were second in the country in yards per game (515.8) and seventh in points per game (39.7). The Huskies' offense wasn't quite as prolific, but they still finished the season 13th in yards per game (462.1) and points per game (36).

This would be a pretty simple hire for the Huskies. They know Ryan Grubb and Ryan Grubb knows them. He is a rising coach and will likely be a candidate for head coaching jobs next coaching cycle if he doesn't land this job.

The Huskies are likely going to lose a lot of players from this National finalist team, including Rome Odunze, who has already announced his intention to declare for the 2024 NFL Draft. This is a team in transition. Ryan Grubb can keep this positive momentum going for Washington football as they move to the Big Ten conference next season.

Ryan Silverfield

If the Huskies want to hire someone with previous head coaching experience, an under the radar candidate might be Memphis head coach Ryan Silverfield. The situation Washington is entering is not all that dissimilar from the situation Silverfield inherited in Memphis. He got that job after Mike Norvell left Memphis to become the head coach at Florida State.

The Tigers have not skipped a beat at all. They've gone 31-19 in the four seasons Silverfield has been in charge, including a 10-3 season in 2023. Like Washington, Memphis has heavily relied on a potent offense under Silverfield's watch. In 2023, Memphis ranked 15th in yards per game (458.5) and sixth in points per game (39.4). Those are very similar numbers to what Washington put up this season, although it came in the American Athletic Conference.

If Washington football wants to maintain their style of play but with a proven head coach, Silverfield might be the best candidate for the job. He should garner some looks from Washington's athletic department.