The Washington football exodus continues after Kalen DeBoer leaves town.

Things are going from bad to worse for the Washington Huskies football program since they lost in the College Football Playoffs national championship game to Michigan. In addition to stars like quarterback Michael Penix Jr. heading to the NFL, head coach Kalen DeBoer is also leaving to replace Nick Saban as headman of the Alabama football team. Now, two key Washington defensive players, Mishael Powell and Jabbar Muhammad, are leaving in the transfer portal.

“Washington safety Mishael Powell has entered the transfer portal,” Pete Nakos of On3 Sports reported following the Kalen DeBoer-Alabama announcement. “He started every game this season for the Huskies, tallying 38 total tackles, 2.5 TFL and three interceptions.”

Less than an hour later, more news broke about another Washington defensive back hitting the transfer portal.

“Washington corner Jabbar Muhammad is in the transfer portal,” ESPN’s Tom Van Haaren tweeted on Friday. “Second team All-Pac-12 this season with 46 total tackles, 3 interceptions. Second defensive back for #Washington to enter the portal.”

This is the start of what could be a major exodus for the Washington football program.

In addition to Penix leaving for the NFL — after six years in college — there is a good chance that junior wide receivers Rome Odunze, Jalen McMillan, and Ja'Lynn Polk, edge rusher Bralen Trice, offensive tackle Troy Fautanu, defensive back Jabbar Muhammad and running back Dillon Johnson all head to the pros as well.

Also, junior quarterback Dylan Morris has already transferred to James Madison for next season.

Losing their head coach, quarterback, and possibly a dozen or more starters could wreak havoc on the UW program in 2024. It will be up to the new head coach, whoever that may be, to stop the bleeding.