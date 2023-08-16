All seems fine with Washington Huskies quarterback Michael Penix Jr., as he has returned to Washington football practice after recently dealing with an arm issue, per Christian Caple of On Montlake.

“Penix suited up and threw in some drills but didn’t take any reps with the No. 1 offense during team periods for three consecutive practices. When UW convened for its Saturday scrimmage, though, coach Kalen DeBoer said Penix was back and felt fine, just as they expected.”

Caple also noted that Penix did not look restricted on Tuesday when the QB ran an open practice with the top players on offense, another good sign for Washington football, which is scheduled to open its 2023 schedule with a home game against the visiting Boise State Broncos on Sep. 2.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

This is great news for Washington football, which is trying to build on its 11-2 season in 2022 — also Penix's first with the program. Prior to that, the Huskies had won just seven games in 2020 (shortened) and 2021 combined. With Penix arriving on the squad in 2022, the Huskies' offense took flight. They were the eighth-highest-scoring team in the nation last season, averaging 38.7 points per game. Washington was also second overall in total offense, as it generated 507.3 yards per contest.

The expectation is that Michael Penix Jr. will have as big of an impact — if not bigger — on the team in the coming 2023 college football season. In his first season with the Huskies after transferring from the Indiana Hoosiers, Penix passed for 4,641 yards and 31 touchdowns against eight interceptions.