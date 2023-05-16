Robert B. Hayek has been writing about sports for over a decade. In addition, he is also a published author of thriller novels, available on Amazon.

The Washington Huskies are back for another round after having a great season. We are here to share our college football odds series, making a Washington over under win total prediction and pick.

The Huskies had a great season in 2022 under first-year coach Kalen DeBoer. Amazingly, they were 11-2, with a 7-2 record in the Pac 12 to finish second in the conference. The Huskies started the year 4-0. Then, they fell 40-32 to UCLA and 45-35 to Arizona State. But the Huskies won six in a row to end the regular season. Finally, they defeated the number 20-ranked Texas 27-20 in the Alamo Bowl. The Huskies went 7-0 at Husky Stadium, showcasing their amazing ability to defend in front of their fans. Additionally, they also found a way to beat Oregon 37-34 on the road. The Huskies showed up and displayed how good they could be. It was a significant turnaround from 2021 when they went 4-8 in 2021.

The Huskies will return 14 starters. Additionally, Michael Penix Jr. will return, and he expects the Huskies to make it all the way to the National Championship. The Huskies hope to improve upon that 10-3 mark they had.

But there will be some changes. Significantly, they led the Pac-12 in total offense and were second in scoring. But they will now have to perform without Wayne Taulapapa, who has moved on from Washington. Also, they lost their kicker Peyton Henry. He had a great season, converting 19 of 22 field goals while also making 58 of 59 extra points. Furthermore, the Huskies did not play USC in 2022 and will visit them this season.

Here are the College Football Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Over/Under Win Total Odds

Over 9.5 wins: +118

Under 9.5 wins: -144

*Watch college football LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why Washington Can Win 9.5 Games

The Huskies hunted everyone last season and fired off on all cylinders. Furthermore, their offense continued to dominate and score multiple points in quick spurts. Penix Jr. led the nation in passing yards per game with 357. Also, he tossed 31 touchdowns and eight interceptions. The Huskies also get two of their 1000-yard receivers back. Significantly, Rome Odunze And Jalen McMillan return and will look to add to their great 2022 campaigns.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The Huskies will roll with Cameron Davis and Richard Newton to replace the departed Taulapapa. Ultimately, they combined for 735 rushing yards last season. The Huskies will look to replicate a performance where the Huskies rushed for 33 touchdowns. Also, the Huskies will have two offensive tackles ready to go. Troy Fautanu is a second-team All Pac-12 selection. Additionally, Roger Rosengorton started all 13 games last season and will be ready to go again.

The Huskies also have Zion Tupuola-Fetui and Bralen Trice to lead their pass rush. Therefore, they will terrorize offensive lines this season. Safety Asa Turner returns and had two interceptions last season, which tied for the team lead.

Washington will win 10 games if they can once again dominate on offense. Then, they will make more strides on defense, with a ferocious pass rush and a solid safety in the defensive backfield.

Why Washington Can Not Win 9.5 Games

There are some things that may prevent the Huskies from winning 10 games. Ultimately, they have a retooled offensive line. Jaxson Kirkland and Henry Bainivalu are the guards attempting to mesh with this line. Corey Luciano is the center that must figure out how to protect the quarterback while also opening holes for the running game.

The defense has some question marks. Unfortunately, the secondary allowed 26 passing touchdowns last season. The Huskies bring in Jabbar Muhammad from Oklahoma State. Significantly, he is the best option at cornerback. But there are two other players competing for the spot opposite him. Therefore, expect to see Mishael Powell and Julius Irwin fighting for the other cornerback spot.

But the biggest obstacle that the Huskies will face is the schedule. Unfortunately, there is a tough four-game stretch that could sabotage their hopes. The Huskies will play Oregon at home on October 14. Then, they will play USC at the Coliseum on November 4. The Huskies face Utah on November 11. Finally, they will face Oregon State at Reser Stadium. Can they survive this schedule?

Washington will not win 10 games because they have plenty of adjustments to make on defense. Also, their schedule is slightly more difficult.

Final Washington Over/Under Win Total Prediction & Pick

The Huskies will look to make it to the championship this season. However, they have a tough schedule to endure. The Huskies will have a tough time replicating their success last season. However, it will not be a significant drop.

Final Washington Over/Under Win Total Prediction & Pick: Under 9.5 wins: -144