Stephen A. Smith revealed his thoughts on a potential Washington Huskies upset.

The Washington football team beat Texas football 37-31 in what became the second Instant Classic on New Year's Day.

The Huskies beat the team that beat Alabama football earlier in the season and are now on a collision course with #1 Michigan football.

The Huskies and Wolverines have a chance to do something they both did not do when they won their last national titles in the 1990s. An injury update on star Washington football running back Dillon Johnson was given.

Leading into the game, many pundits seem convinced Michigan football is going to win. Stephen A. Smith was asked about his the possibility of a Washington football upset (the Wolverines are favored by less than five points in most circles), and gave his honest, raw answer.

Smith Speaks on Washington Football Chances

Smith seemed to straddle the fence on his ‘First Take' show when he revealed his thoughts on who will win Monday's National Championship Game at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.

The famous sports commenter said he would not be surprised to see Washington football win, although he did pick Coach Jim Harbaugh's Wolverines.

Fans React to Smith's Wolverines Pick on X

Fans were all over the place in their reactions to Washington football's snub at the hands of Smith.

One fan said that the outcome doesn't matter because of Michigan's alleged sign stealing involving now-departed staffer Connor Stalions.

“It doesn’t matter when the NCAA tells Michigan they will have to vacate the championship if they win it, it will go to Washington!! But Washington is going to win it outright better o-line, better QB, better receivers. 45-24 Huskies.”

Another fan questioned the Huskies' ability, or lack thereof, to stop Blake Corum, the Wolverines star who sealed the game against Alabama football with a touchdown run in overtime.

“Wow he went out on a limb,” still another reader added on X about Smith's prognostication.

Monday's game starts at 7:30 p.m. and will pit traditional Big Ten and Pac-12 foes against each other.