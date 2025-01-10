ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Washington State is playing well with a surprising record, while Gonzaga has been competing with some of the best teams in college basketball this season. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Washington State-Gonzaga prediction and pick.

Washington State is 13-4 entering this road matchup, highlighted by notable wins against Fresno State and Boise State. The Cougars lost to Iowa, SMU, and Washington and were upset by Pacific in their last game. Cedric Coward and Nate Calmese are the two biggest reasons behind the Cougars' success. They can help the Cougars make a massive statement in this game against Gonzaga.

Gonzaga is 13-4 this season, with big wins against Arizona State, San Diego State, and Indiana. Then, they have some big losses against West Virginia, Kentucky, UConn, and UCLA. Graham Ike and Khalif Battle have been a great inside-out duo for the Bulldogs and are behind their success next to Ryan Nembhard. This could be a quality win for the Bulldogs at home against the Cougars.

Washington State-Gonzaga College Basketball Odds

College Basketball Odds: Washington State-Gonzaga Odds

Washington State: +17.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +1160

Gonzaga: -17.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -2800

Over: 163.5 (-115)

Under: 163.5 (-105)

How to Watch Washington State vs. Gonzaga

Time: 9:00 pm ET/6:00 pm PT

TV: ESPN+

Why Washington State Will Cover The Spread/Win

Washington State's offense has been great this season, ranking second in the WCC only to Gonzaga. The team scores 82.3 points per game, has a 49.2% field goal percentage, and shoots 36.6% three-pointers. Six Washington State players average over double digits in scoring, with Cedric Coward leading the team with 17.7 points per game. Since he is injured, Nate Calmese leads the team.

Calmese averages 16.2 points per game and leads the team in assists with 4.4 per game. If any offense can compete against Gonzaga in the WCC, it's Washington State. They can score on Gonzaga despite the Bulldogs having a solid defense in their own right.

Why Gonzaga Will Cover The Spread/Win

Washington State's defense has been very inconsistent this year. They allow 75.2 points per game, 43.3% from the field, and 30.2% from behind the arc. Down low, LeJuan Watts has emerged as the best player and leads the team in rebounds at 8.3 per game.

Three players also average at least one block, with ND Okafor leading the team with 1.5 per game. Finally, two players average at least one steal, with Calmese leading with 1.9 per game. This defense has struggled at times this season and is in for a long game against this Gonzaga offense, especially on the road.

Gonzaga's offense has been great. They score 87.8 points per game, have a 49.2% field goal percentage, and a 34.5% three-point shooting percentage. Five Gonzaga players are averaging over double digits in scoring this season, with Graham Ike dominating down low with 16.3 points per game.

Then, Khalif Battle was the best guard and was second with 13.6 points per game. Ryan Nembhard has been a great point guard for the Bulldogs and this offense and leads the team with 9.6 assists per game. This offense has a great matchup against a Washington State defense that has been solid at best, and they get a big advantage with the game at home.

Gonzaga's defense has been solid despite the Bulldogs being led by their offense. They allow 69.3 points per game, 40.4% from the field, and 28% from behind the arc. Down low, Ike has dominated with 7.6 rebounds per game, and then Braden Huff leads the team in blocks at 0.7 per game.

Regarding on-ball defense, three Bulldogs also average at least one steal, with Nembhard leading the team with 1.8 per game. As good as this defense has played, the Cougars will cause issues for Gonzaga because they have so much offensive balance and have the roster to go bucket for bucket with Gonzaga on this side of the court.

Final Washington State-Gonzaga Prediction & Pick

Washington State's offense can score on Gonzaga. The key is its balance and Nate Calmese's leadership in the backcourt. Still, Gonzaga is more talented and should dominate down low, thanks to Graham Ike. Ryan Nembhard and Khalif Battle are also the better backcourt. Gonzaga wins and covers because it is better, and it helps that it is at home.

Final Washington State-Gonzaga Prediction & Pick: Gonzaga -17.5 (-110)