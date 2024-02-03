We're here to share our college basketball odds series, make a Washington State-Washington prediction, and pick.

The Washington State Cougars will head to Seattle to face the Washington Huskies in some college basketball action at the Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmunson Pavilion. We're here to share our college basketball odds series, make a Washington State-Washington prediction, and pick.

Washington State defeated the Colorado Buffaloes 78-69 in their last matchup on Saturday. Ultimately, it was 36-30 at halftime, and they maintained the lead. Myles Rice led the way with 17 points. Also, Jaylen Wells added 17 points and 10 rebounds. Isaac Jones added 13 points. Likewise, Andrej Jakimovski had 11 points. The Cougars shot 45.2 percent from the field, including 30 percent from the field. Additionally, they won the board battle 37-33. They also had five steals, which helped force nine turnovers. Moreover, they also blocked six shots.

The Huskies routed the Utah Utes 98-73 on Saturday. Significantly, it was 46-40 at halftime before the Huskies blew it wide open in the second half. Keion Brooks Jr. led the way with 27 points. Additionally, Paul Mulcachy added 18 points, while Moses Wood had 17. Sahvir Wheeler had 12 points. Overall, the Huskies shot 57.4 percent from the field, including 45.8 percent from beyond the arc. They lost the board battle 30-28. Also, they had seven steals while forcing 14 turnovers.

Washington has dominated the legendary series 186-110. However, the Cougars have gone 6-4 over the past 10 games. They are also 6-2 over the past eight games against the Huskies. Last season, the Huskies defeated the Cougars 93-84 last season.

This will be the first meeting of the season between the teams, as Washington State and Washington have already made their rounds against every other team in the Pac-12. Now, the Cougars look to get a road win while the Huskies will try and stay alive in the conference.

Here are the college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Basketball Odds: Washington State-Washington Odds

Washington State: +0.5 (-114)

Moneyline: -115

Washington: -0.5 (-106)

Moneyline: -104

Over: 148.5 (-110)

Under: 148.5 (-110)

How to Watch Washington State vs. Washington

Time: 9 PM ET/6 PM PT

TV: Pac-12 Network

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why Washington State Will Cover The Spread/Win

Washington State is 10-11 against the spread. Additionally, they are 2-3 against the spread on the road. The Cougars are also 5-5 against the spread against their conference. Moreover, they are 4-3 against the spread when having equal rest. Washington State comes into this game with a 6-4 conference record. Significantly, that is good for fourth place in the Pac-12. They are just 2-3 on the road through five contests away from home.

Jones is their best player, with 15.6 points and 7.8 rebounds per game. Likewise, he is shooting 58.1 percent from the field. Rice is averaging 15.6 points per game. Yet, he is only shooting 46.1 percent from the field, including just 32.9 percent from the triples. Jakimovski has been solid, averaging 10.4 points and 5.8 rebounds per game. Unfortunately, his shooting has been bad, hitting just 38.5 percent from the field, including just 33.9 percent from beyond the arc. Wells is averaging 9.9 points per game. Yet, he is also struggling to shoot, hitting just 40.7 percent of his shots, including 40.3 percent from the triples.

Washington State will cover the spread if Rice and Wells can once again combine for 34 or more points while shooting the ball well. Then, they need to continue winning the board battle. Forcing turnovers is always a recipe for success.

Why Washington Will Cover The Spread/Win

Washington is 11-10 against the spread. Also, they have gone 5-6 against the spread at home. The Huskies are also 5-5 against the spread against their conference. Lastly, they are 7-5 against the spread against equal rest. The Huskies come into this game with a 4-6 conference record. They are 9-3 in 12 home games.

Brooks is the best player on the court, averaging 20.6 points per game. More importantly, he has been an amazing shooter, hitting 50.2 percent of his shots, including 40.5 percent from the triples. Wheeler has been good, too, averaging 15.4 points per game while shooting 44.4 percent from the field. Meanwhile, Wood has been a good third option. So far, he is averaging 11.9 points per game while shooting 40.2 percent from the field.

Koren Johnson did not play against Utah on Saturday. So far, his status for this game is not certain. Johnson is averaging 9.2 points per game and would be a welcome addition if he can play.

Washington will cover the spread if Brooks dominates the floor and makes the majority of his shots. Then, the Huskies need to clamp down on defense and not let Jones and Rice get any open shots on the floor.

Final Washington State-Washington Prediction & Pick

This has all the making of a close game. The spread will be very thin. Washington should keep this close and cover the spread in a nail-biter.

Final Washington State-Washington Prediction & Pick: Washington: -0.5 (-106)