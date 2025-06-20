Oregon football is adding its own “Mamba Mentality” to Eugene for the 2026 class. The Ducks landed the five-star nephew of the late NBA legend Kobe Bryant.

Oregon received a massive verbal commitment from Jett Washington Thursday — one of the nation's most coveted prospects. Washington narrowed his list down to Oregon, Alabama and USC nearly 24 hours before his decision. He became the latest high-profile recruit from national prep powerhouse Bishop Gorman High in Las Vegas.

Washington gives the Ducks and head coach Dan Lanning a towering 6-foot-5 defensive back moving forward. He's the older son of Sharia Washington, one of Bryant's older sisters.

Many colleges took a liking to Washington's game on the college football recruiting trail. Hence why 33 different universities offered the state of Nevada's top overall prospect. But he hands Lanning and the Big Ten champs a massive recruiting win.

How did Oregon win over Kobe Bryant's nephew?

National recruiting analyst for 247Sports Blair Angulo got the chance to chat with Washington after his verbal commitment. How did Lanning and the Ducks win over the safety and linebacker? Turns out Washington cultivated his partnership with Oregon during one of its biggest wins of the 2024 regular season.

“I've built a great relationship with them,” Washington told 247Sports. “I went up there for the Ohio State game last season, and it's a place I could see myself at. My relationship with the coaches has been big.”

Washington then articulated the scenery he experienced at Autzen Stadium.

“When you're there, you feel the energy,” Washington said. “It's everywhere inside that building and just being around coach Dan Lanning, he's a defensive head coach and always involved in the defense, so you know you're going to get development.”

Angulo adds Washington will be in a “versatile role” in Eugene and not limited to safety.

“There are talks of him being able to play boundary safety, hold over-the-top responsibilities, but he's also got a chance to be a major contributor in and around the box,” Angulo wrote.

Oregon has ignited its June recruiting period. Four-star defensive lineman Cam Pritchett chose the Ducks over Tennessee and Clemson on June 2. Another four-star boosted the class 12 days later in wide receiver Messiah Hampton — New York's top prospect.

The Ducks may not be through with landing five-stars. Quarterback Ryder Lyons makes his commitment June 24 with Oregon in the running.