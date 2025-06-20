Notre Dame football beat out two College Football Playoff qualifiers for a top 10 cornerback Friday. The Fighting Irish edged Oregon and Penn State for this talent.

Four-star cornerback Khary Adams is joining the 2026 Fighting Irish college football recruiting class. Hayes Fawcett of On3 revealed the Ducks and Nittany Lions were in the final running. Michigan was one more power conference representative trying to land Adams.

“Thank you God, Go Irish!” Adams told Fawcett.

Notre Dame and head coach Marcus Freeman additionally land the state of Maryland's fourth-ranked overall talent.

The Loyola Blakefield High star ranks even higher by 247Sports. The outlet placed him as the nation's No. 3 overall CB. He's a “freakshow athlete” by Hudson Standish of 247Sports. Adams has run a 21.50 time in the 200-meter dash and 10.7 in the 100.

“Owns the physical specs to erase receivers in man coverage, along with the top-end speed to recover and make plays on the ball at the catch point,” Standish wrote in his evaluation of the defender.

Looking at Notre Dame's 2026 recruiting class

The Irish have renewed expectations after falling short of the national title. Notre Dame already brings back Jeremiyah Love — as the running back will garner Heisman hype.

Freeman also built the nation's 12th-ranked class for 2025. Four-star linebacker Madden Faraimo of San Juan Capistrano, California headlines the group, who turned down rival USC.

But how is the '26 class shaping up? ND has secured its share of notable recruiting wins there.

Four-star tackle Grayson McKeogh chose the Irish over Texas and Penn State on June 18. He's bringing intriguing 6-foot-8 height to the blindside.

The Irish have two potential Love replacements lined up too. Jonaz Walton joined the Irish class on May 14. Fellow four-star Jaivan Osborne is another future Irish RB, who committed on May 3.

Notre Dame sits behind No. 2 Texas A&M and the top-ranked class at USC in the 2026 recruiting rankings. ND has reeled in 17 four-star prospects.