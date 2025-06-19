Texas football received representation during the Elite 11 finals. Dia Bell walks away from the Manhattan Beach, California event making history.

The Longhorns quarterback commit took home the Most Valuable Player award. Bell emerged as the top QB in an event that invites the top prep football passers in the nation.

But the five-star Bell also added to the Elite 11 history books. He's the first-ever Texas QB commit to win MVP honors, according to Hayes Fawcett of On3.

The son of former NBA player Raja Bell faced a stacked lineup of throwers at Mira Costa High. He shared the field with other future power conference passers.

Miami commit Dereon Coleman was part of the field. Same with USC pledge Jonas Williams. Bell wasn't the lone five-star QB either on the field. Tennessee commit Faizon Brandon and Houston pledge Keisean Henderson were part of the lineup.

Texas gaining recruiting steam after Dia Bell commitment

The new Elite 11 MVP is already a year into his commitment. Bell chose Texas on June 17 of last year. The ‘Horns secured a state of Florida win with the Bell decision — as he hails from Fort Lauderdale and stars for American Heritage High.

Bell adds a new June 2025 win for his future school. The Longhorns have collected their other victories via the college football recruiting trail.

Four-star defensive lineman Corey Wells chose Texas over Southeastern Conference rivals Auburn and Ole Miss. Arch Manning received a potential weapon too for the future should he play beyond 2025 in Austin. The Longhorns nabbed speedy four-star wide receiver Kohen Brown on June 8.

The ‘Horns even beat out a legendary football coach for one other verbal commitment for June. Texas grabbed four-star Dylan Berymon on June 7. The Monroe, Louisiana native once considered North Carolina and Bill Belichick before swinging to Austin.

The SEC power and College Football Playoff team of last season are now knocking on this door: The top 20 list for 2026 recruiting classes. Texas now sits at No. 21 for the '26 cycle.