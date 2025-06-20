The Michigan football team has been picking up steam on the recruiting trail with a few recent commitments, and another one could be coming soon. Four-star cornerback Andre Clarke is high on Michigan, and he has a commitment date set as he will announce a decision on June 30th. Kentucky seems to be the biggest threat to the Wolverines right now. This would be a big get for head coach Sherrone Moore and his staff.

Andre Clarke is a four-star recruit, according to 247Sports. He is the #136 player in the 2026 class, the #11 safety and the #4 player in the state of Virginia. Clarke currently attends Hermitage High School in Richmond, VA. He is a bit far from Michigan, but it doesn’t seem like that is an issue for him.

“Clarke is a premier level playmaker in the defensive secondary with the ability to play both cornerback and safety,” Clarke’s scouting report reads. “Very desirable combination of instincts, athleticism, and tackling ability. Clarke can mirror and match receivers in coverage but also play center field safety and read the quarterback with great timing and leaping ability on passes downfield.”

Article Continues Below
More NCAA Football News
College Football 26 Gameplay adds new plays, archetypes, & more
College Football 26 Gameplay adds new plays, archetypes, & moreMassimo Marchiano ·
Oklahoma coach Brent Venables stands on the sideline during a college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the Tennessee Volunteers at Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024.
Oklahoma football loses year-long 4 star QB commitJaren Kawada ·
Michigan Wolverines fans celebrate a 13-10 win over Ohio State Buckeyes at the end of the NCAA football game at Ohio Stadium
Michigan football picks up prediction to land 4-star DBScotty White ·
Team Blue quarterback Bryce Underwood (19) makes a pass against Team Maize during the second half of the spring game at Michigan Stadium
Michigan football rumors: Why Bryce Underwood is ‘clear favorite’ to be starting QBScotty White ·
Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Will Howard (18) throws to wide receiver Jeremiah Smith (4) during the first half of the College Football Playoff first round game against the Tennessee Volunteers at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Dec. 21, 2024.
2028 QB target reveals what makes Ohio State ‘stand outLorenzo J Reyna ·
Kobe Bryant poses for a portrait inside of his office in Costa Mesa, California, on Jan. 17, 2020. Bryant, one of the greatest NBA players in history, is building an impressive resume in his post-basketball career, including winning an Academy Award.
Oregon secures Kobe Bryant’s 5-star nephew commitmentLorenzo J Reyna ·

If Michigan can land a commitment from Clarke, it will be getting a player with pro potential.

“Plays heady and aware of down and distance in the passing game but can also come up and lay explosive hits on ball carriers,” the scouting report continues. “Clarke is more thin-framed but shows more strength and toughness than his size insists. Clarke's playmaking ability and coverage chops project him to a mid to early round NFL draft choice projection.”

After a bit of a slow start to the 2026 class, the Michigan football team is starting to heat up on the recruiting trail. Sherrone Moore and his staff have been knocking it out of the park with official visits, and it looks like this summer is going to be a good one for the Wolverines. A commitment from Andre Clarke would be huge.