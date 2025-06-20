The Michigan football team has been picking up steam on the recruiting trail with a few recent commitments, and another one could be coming soon. Four-star cornerback Andre Clarke is high on Michigan, and he has a commitment date set as he will announce a decision on June 30th. Kentucky seems to be the biggest threat to the Wolverines right now. This would be a big get for head coach Sherrone Moore and his staff.

I will be announcing my commitment on June 30th at 2pm est @247recruiting @ChadSimmons_ @Rivals @Hayesfawcett3 @CBS6SportsSean — 4 ⭐️ Andre Clarke Jr 2026 ATH/DB (@AndreClarkeJr3) June 16, 2025 Expand Tweet

Andre Clarke is a four-star recruit, according to 247Sports. He is the #136 player in the 2026 class, the #11 safety and the #4 player in the state of Virginia. Clarke currently attends Hermitage High School in Richmond, VA. He is a bit far from Michigan, but it doesn’t seem like that is an issue for him.

“Clarke is a premier level playmaker in the defensive secondary with the ability to play both cornerback and safety,” Clarke’s scouting report reads. “Very desirable combination of instincts, athleticism, and tackling ability. Clarke can mirror and match receivers in coverage but also play center field safety and read the quarterback with great timing and leaping ability on passes downfield.”

If Michigan can land a commitment from Clarke, it will be getting a player with pro potential.

“Plays heady and aware of down and distance in the passing game but can also come up and lay explosive hits on ball carriers,” the scouting report continues. “Clarke is more thin-framed but shows more strength and toughness than his size insists. Clarke's playmaking ability and coverage chops project him to a mid to early round NFL draft choice projection.”

After a bit of a slow start to the 2026 class, the Michigan football team is starting to heat up on the recruiting trail. Sherrone Moore and his staff have been knocking it out of the park with official visits, and it looks like this summer is going to be a good one for the Wolverines. A commitment from Andre Clarke would be huge.