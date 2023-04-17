ClutchPoints Senior Editor for NBA and NFL coverage. You can also find my work on SB Nation's Washington Wizards site, Bullets Forever.

Russell Westbrook didn’t endear himself to Phoenix Suns fans on Sunday night. It was more than just the Los Angeles Clippers guard’s game-saving stop against Devin Booker, too.

Westbrook was caught on camera getting into a heated argument with a Suns fan right before going out into the courtside tunnel. The fan appeared to be enjoying some refreshments with his son before he and Russ began exchanging words.

"Watch your mouth motherf**ker!" Russell Westbrook to a fan during halftime of Suns-Clippers 😳 (via @BCH66223)pic.twitter.com/u3YDNEN513 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) April 17, 2023

It’s unclear what exactly got the Clippers guard angry. Judging by what Westbrook was saying, perhaps the fan shouted some less than savory remarks towards him as he made his way back onto the court.

Whatever the case, Russell Westbrook was able to get the last laugh as the Clippers came away with the 115-110 win. The box score doesn’t exactly flatter the former MVP. He finished with just nine points on a rough 3-of-19 shooting clip.

Poor shooting side though, Russ was all over the court in the contest. He pulled down 11 rebounds, dished 8 assists, and tallied 5 total steals and blocks. His offensive rebounds came up large down the stretch to keep the Suns at bay while his last-minute block and forced turnover on Devin Booker closed the door on the home team for good.

RUSSELL WESTBROOK REJECTS DEVIN BOOKER AND TAPS IT OFF HIM! (via @TomerAzarly) pic.twitter.com/1gU1pZ7b0h — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) April 17, 2023

Russell Westbrook has been known to address fans and even media members who he feels disrespect him. Sunday night was no different. Instead of letting his emotions escalate, he poured his energy out on the court to help bring the Clippers the victory.

The Suns are now staring at a 1-0 deficit – far from insurmountable, but also less than an ideal start to Kevin Durant’s playoff career in Phoenix.