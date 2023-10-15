As the Miami Dolphins stake their claim as an early Super Bowl contender, wide receiver Tyreek Hill has been the team's best weapon on offense. After another strong performance against the Carolina Panthers in Week 6, Hill has stamped his name in the NFL record books.

Against the Panthers, Hill caught six passes for 163 yards and a touchdown. His 814 total receiving yards are the most for any player through the first six games of the season in NFL history, via Pro Football Talk.

Hill beat former Houston Oilers receiver Charley Henningan's record of 812 yards back in 1961. The Dolphins star also became just the fourth player in NFL history to have 150+ receiving yards in each of the first six games of the year, via PFF.

Entering Week 6, the Dolphins had the No. 1 ranked offense in the NFL, averaging 513.6 yards per game. Their passing offense also leads the league as Tua Tagovailoa is throwing for 327.8 yards per game. Having a receiver like Hill to throw to has certainly helped both Miami and Tagovailoa reach new heights.

Tyreek Hill had to battle through injury to finish the game against the Panthers. He went to the locker room for cramps after a long gain. However, he was able to return to the field to watch his Dolphins secure a 42-21 victory.

With the win, Miami has moved to 5-1 on the season. While nothing is guaranteed, the Dolphins are on the fast track to the playoffs if they continue playing how they are. As long as Hill is on the field, the Dolphins are always capable of calling up a big play. Miami's gain is a nightmare for the rest of the league.