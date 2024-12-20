Former NFL quarterback Michael Vick has taken the helm as the head coach of Norfolk State University’s football program. The Spartans made it official on Friday when his coaching contract was unanimously approved by the Board of Visitors on Friday afternoon.

The announcement introduced a wave of optimism and speculation for a fresh chapter in Spartan football. However, hiring a celebrated player like Vick—who lacks formal coaching experience—also raises significant questions about how his tenure will unfold. Drawing comparisons to similar hires in the college football landscape and looking at the success of the Mideastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) last season, here are some bold predictions for what the Michael Vick era at Norfolk State could bring.

What Does Success Look Like For Vick's Spartans

While some may draw parallels to Deion Sanders’ meteoric success transforming Jackson State into an HBCU football powerhouse, the expectations for Vick’s tenure should be more aligned with Eddie George’s time at Tennessee State University. Eddie George, a former NFL star, also came into the college coaching ranks without experience but has shown steady progress since his hire in 2021.

In 2023, Eddie George went 6-5 and led the Tigers to their first winning season since 2017. He then followed up that success with a 9-4 season, winning a share of the OVC-Big South Championship and clinching a spot in the FCS playoffs.

Vick’s first challenge will be laying a strong foundation. Norfolk State’s program has struggled in recent years, with just two winning seasons since 1997. A realistic benchmark for his inaugural year could be achieving an 8-3 or 7-4 record depending on Vick bringing in a strong class of recruits and transfers as well as a solid coaching staff.

An 8-3 or 7-4 record would be monumental for the Spartans and would count as one of the best seasons in program history. But, success in sports is often graded on the championships that you win. Sanders immediately saw success in his first two seasons with the Tigers, winning a SWAC Championship and netting two Celebration Bowl appearances. Vick's journey may differ, but consistent success is key to building a strong winning culture.

If the Spartans can make it out of their one to two FBS games without significant injuries and win their rivalry matchup against Virginia State, can they take on the MEAC gauntlet? Can we reasonably expect Vick's Spartans to beat a surging Hampton University in the Battle of the Bay in his first season, especially given their recent success in the CAA?

Success and championships may not be instantaneous as it was with Deion Sanders, but with the right strategy, Vick could turn Norfolk State into that type of contender over the next few seasons if he stays with the program long-term.

The MEAC Gauntlet to Greatness

The MEAC has historically been a challenging conference, with physical gameplay and strong programs like Howard University, South Carolina State, and North Carolina Central consistently vying for supremacy. For Vick to make an immediate impact, he’ll need to find ways to compete with these proven powerhouses.

While victories over Delaware State and Morgan State seem attainable—given their struggles with program-building and offense respectively—beating the MEAC’s top teams will be the true test of Vick’s first season. A reasonable prediction would be going 1-2 or 2-1 against Howard, North Carolina Central, and South Carolina State. Anything more would significantly exceed expectations.

The Spartans secured a narrow 21-20 victory against Howard last season under Dawson Odoms. Vick could possibly lead his team to a victory over the Bison as well as they look to rebuild themselves back into viable contenders for a conference championship. But South Carolina State under Chennis Berry and North Carolina Central under Trei Oliver will be tough outs in Vicks's first year.

However, recruiting will be key to any level of success that he'll have with the program.

Recruiting Could Be Vick’s Superpower

One area where Vick has the potential to excel immediately is recruiting. Thanks to his Virginia roots, his iconic football career, and his ability to connect with young athletes, Vick could attract talent that Norfolk State hasn’t seen in years. Vick’s name alone could motivate young players seeking mentorship from a football legend as they look to mimic his success by making it to the NFL.

Vick’s likely focus on building a dual-threat offense—given his own playing style—will shape his recruiting strategy. Expect the Spartans to zero in on a dynamic quarterback who can attack defenses with both his arm and legs. However, success in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) often comes down to physicality. For Vick to find long-term success, he’ll also need to prioritize recruiting skilled offensive and defensive linemen who can thrive in this tough, run-heavy league that plays physical defense.

Long-Term Outlook and Bold Predictions

Year one may be a learning experience but could bring the Spartans success unimaginable even a season prior. If Vick can bring a foundation of success to the Spartans, they can truly look for a MEAC Championship and post-season births in either the FCS Playoffs or the Celebration Bowl.

If Vick leverages his recruiting prowess and prioritizes building a strong foundation in the trenches, Norfolk State has a chance to not only reclaim its competitive edge but also aim for milestones like a MEAC title or even a Celebration Bowl appearance.

Much like Eddie George at Tennessee State, Vick has the opportunity to grow into his role and evolve as a head coach over time. By focusing on consistency, player development, and navigating the MEAC’s challenges, Vick could usher in a new era of Spartan football—one that restores pride to a program hungry for success.

The Michael Vick era begins for Norfolk State and the college football world will be watching to see the how and if he turns Norfolk State's program around.