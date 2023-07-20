Undisputed lightweight champion Devin Haney decided to poke some fun at Tom Holland.

Haney is coming off a razor-thin unanimous decision win over Vasiliy Lomachenko in their lightweight title fight back in May.

However, many in the combat sports world — as well as those who were in attendance in Las Vegas — felt Lomachenko did more than enough to win.

It's led to plenty of frustration for Haney as he's had to hear just about everyone give their take on the fight and how he should have lost.

Add Hollywood star Holland to that list.

In a recent appearance on the Jay Shetty podcast, the topic of Lomachenko came up and the Ukrainian happens to be Holland's favorite boxer.

Holland spoke of how the general consensus was that Lomachenko won and wondered if he'd get a rematch with the American.

That led to Haney quote retweeting a clip of Holland's comments by mentioning the latter's girlfriend Zendaya.

“I always had a thing for Zendaya,” Haney tweeted.

I always had a thing for Zendaya.. https://t.co/y9NUweQFH4 — Devin Haney (@Realdevinhaney) July 18, 2023

Devin Haney, however, has more important things to worry about such as finalizing his next career move.

Although he was expected to defend his lightweight titles against Shakur Stevenson next, it appears more and more likely that he'll vacate his straps and move up to super lightweight to fight Regis Prograis.

Whatever his choice is, he'll have to confirm by Friday as that's the deadline given to him by the WBC, who also proceeded to name Stevenson as his mandatory opponent should he remain at 135 pounds.