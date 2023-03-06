WCW Tag Team Legends Steiner Brothers (Scott Steiner and Rick Steiner) will be part of the first of five post-launch DLCs for WWE 2K23. This is a landmark debut for the pair as the two have never appeared in a WWE 2K game before, especially since the brothers have had a murky relationship with WWE in the past. But since the Steiner Brothers’ recent induction to the Hall of Fame, and the success that Rick’s son Bronn Breaker has achieved in NXT 2.0, it seems that all fences have been mended and the two are now having a very healthy working relationship with Vince McMahon’s company. This is, of course, exemplified by the two’s inclusion in the Steiner Row Pack, the first DLC pack for WWE 2K23, which will be coming out on April 19, 2023.

The Steiner Brothers, of course, are best known for their time in World Championship Wrestling, where they are 8-time tag team champions. The two also held, on different occasions, a total of 6 singles titles, including that one time Scott won the WCW World Heavyweight Championship in 2000, where he was the second to the last holder of the championship before WCW was bought out by then-WWF.

The two also held the WWF Tag Team Championship twice during their short tenure in the company from 1992-1994. Steiner would also spend a few years in WWE, where he would feud with the likes of Triple H and the rest of Evolution at Raw.

Many fans would celebrate this, of course, as The Steiner Brothers are beloved by fans. Scott would later on in his career have a long tenure in TNA, where he had his infamous Steiner Math promo. Until last year, it seemed like an impossibility that the two would ever appear in a WWE 2K video game, but here we are. It is true, never say never in professional wrestling.